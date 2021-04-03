Sunday Quiz | On dinosaurs

1. On April 4, 1796, French zoologist Georges Cuvier gave the first public lecture on fossilised life forms at the opening of the National Institute. His paper was the first to theorise that African and Indian elephants were different species and that based on his studies of fossils there was once another species that must have become extinct. This talk led to the formation of a certain field that gets its name from three words in Greek, meaning ‘old, ancient’, ‘being, creature’ and ‘speech, thought, study’. What is this field that captures almost every child’s fancy?