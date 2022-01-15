Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. All fish of this species are born with both male and female parts. In a colony that is centred around one sea anemone, the largest fish is the female and the second largest will be the male while all the others will be both. If the female were to die then the male will turn into a female and one of the smaller ones will become male. With this unique ability to change their sexes the colony ensures the safety of the community. Which fish is this whose actual life story might have changed the way a very popular children’s movie had shown?