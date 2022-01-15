Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Only when love takes the lead will the earth, and life on earth, be safe again: Lewis Mumford
1. On January 16, 1979, a landmark nature series titled Life on Earth was first shown on BBC. In it, a presenter travels the globe in order to trace the story of the evolution of life on the planet. In his 80 years in front of the camera he is the only person to win BAFTA awards for work in Black & White, Colour, HD and 3D. Who is this iconic figure in nature conservation who has multiple species named after him?
1. Born on January 16, 1932, Dian Fossey was a conservationist who studied the mountain gorilla groups in Rwanda for 20 years. Her studies led to a better understanding of the gorilla’s intelligence. She was part of a group of women who were doing such studies under Louis Leakey. The other two were Jane Goodall, who studies chimpanzees, and Birute Galdikas, who studies Orangutans. They were known by a clever nickname which referred to the fact there were three of them and they studied this particular order of mammal (under which humans fall too). What is the nickname?
1. The Axolotls are Mexican salamanders which unlike other amphibians, do not undergo metamorphosis and develop lungs and go on land. Axolotls reach adulthood without growing up, they retain their gills and remain aquatic. They also have fantastic regeneration ability, being able to rebuild jaws, spines and even brains without any scarring. This ability to ‘not grow up’ has led to the Axolotl being compared to a fictional character from a popular children’s book. Who is this child who never grew up?
1. The wombat is a small marsupial found in Australia, which has an unusual way to mark their territory. When they leave to forage for food they leave distinctively shaped poop outside to let other wombats know about their burrow. Since most of the area is hilly, the distinctive shape, which looks very unnatural, ensures that it does not roll off. In what peculiar shape do wombats poop?
1. All fish of this species are born with both male and female parts. In a colony that is centred around one sea anemone, the largest fish is the female and the second largest will be the male while all the others will be both. If the female were to die then the male will turn into a female and one of the smaller ones will become male. With this unique ability to change their sexes the colony ensures the safety of the community. Which fish is this whose actual life story might have changed the way a very popular children’s movie had shown?
1. A herpetologist discovered a frog by accident in 2008 in Indonesia which has the ability to enlarge and inflate its nose when the male frog is calling out. This led to it being called by a particular name that references a character from a popular fairytale who had similar issues but under different circumstances. In 2019, it was finally given the same name as its species name as well. What is its name?
1. The characteristic look of this animal helps break up the outline of its body, making it hard to see when it’s stalking its prey and also looks like shadows in the moonlight, disguising the presence of the animal. Interestingly not only the fur, but the skin underneath as well has the same characteristic and the pattern is unique to each individual. What animals are these whose striking feature usually brings fear to any animal in its path?
1. The unique characteristic of these animals is, thanks to the presence of low-molecular weight thiol compounds and few acetate thioesters, they can be detected by a human nose at miniscule concentrations of 10 parts per billion. Which animal that has a characteristic colour pattern as well, due to this marvelous nature, has been vilified in many cartoons and movies?
1. This animal’s eyes are about the size of billiard balls which give them excellent vision that is required to keep an eye out for predators in the vast plains they inhabit. Unfortunately, these eyes take up so much space in the head that the brain size is compromised and it is actually smaller than the eyeballs. Which animal is this that is known for having ‘big’ records in other departments but unfortunately not in brain size?
1. This animal has the world’s slowest digestion (two weeks per meal) as they evolved to expend very little energy because the leaves they usually eat are full of toxins that these animals have evolved to digest. They have a multi-chambered stomach with a variety of bacteria that break down the leaves, but that takes a long time. Which animal is this that takes things very slowly and is the supposedly spirit animal of the presenter from Question 1?