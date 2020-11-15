Environment

Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

All these animals and plants have a common name because of the way they look! Just fill in the blanks with what you think they look like. The number in the brackets is the number of letters of the word. Good luck!

Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1/5

1. This is the Kryptopterus vitreolus or the ----- (5) catfish.

Answer :

Glass Catfish

1. This is the Phasmatodea or the ----- (5) insect.

Answer :

Stick Insect

1. This is the Dracula simia, Otherwise known as the ------ (6) face orchid.

Answer :

Monkey face Orchid

1. This is the Hemeroplanes triptolemus or the ----- (5) caterpillar.

Answer :

Snake Caterpillar

1. This is the Platalea or ----- (5) bill bird

Answer :

Spoon Bill

Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

0/5

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Nov 15, 2020 10:20:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/sunday-quiz-november-15-2020/article33101199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY