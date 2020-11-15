Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
All these animals and plants have a common name because of the way they look! Just fill in the blanks with what you think they look like. The number in the brackets is the number of letters of the word. Good luck!
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1/5
1. This is the Kryptopterus vitreolus or the ----- (5) catfish.
1. This is the Phasmatodea or the ----- (5) insect.
1. This is the Dracula simia, Otherwise known as the ------ (6) face orchid.
1. This is the Hemeroplanes triptolemus or the ----- (5) caterpillar.
1. This is the Platalea or ----- (5) bill bird
Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
Related Topics
Next Story