Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
‘If you want to see an endangered species, get up and look in the mirror’
1/10
1. On July 12, 1776, Captain James Cook started a final voyage around the world with naturalists who collected thousands of animals and plants, and reported back to Europe. One of their most valuable trips was to New Zealand, where they introduced a certain animal as a food source to the country. Recently, during the lockdown, a group of these animals have even been terrorising a suburb called Titirangi. What animal is this that was given as a gift by James Cook, which then grew in numbers, thereby answering an age-old question in New Zealand?
1. In the 1950s, vast stretches of Australia was covered with cattle droppings, in contrast to the fields of Europe. This was due to the action of a certain animal that removed and recycled the dropping back into the soil. The existing species could only break down Kangaroo and Wombat droppings which were hard and dry. To break down the moist soft droppings of the cattle, which were introduced by Europeans, they had to import the tiny animal as well. What animal was thus introduced to clean up after the cattle?
1. The Africanised bee is a hybrid bee that came about because 26 swarms escaped quarantine in 1957 and spread throughout the Americas. The bee has a common name, for since the 1990s they have caused the death of more than 1000 humans, besides horses and other animals. They are highly defensive and can chase an intruder up to half a kilometre. What is the scary name given to the bee which refers to its hostile disposition?
1. The ____ Toad is the world’s largest toad and is toxic as it has poisonous glands. Due to its voracious appetite it has been introduced in many places, where it is not native, as a type of agricultural pest control. Its name comes from the fact that it preys on a beetle which damages a particular valuable crop. The name of the crop comes from the sweet product we get from it and that it is a long straight tube. What is the name of this toad which is a major issue in Australia leading to the death of a lot of wildlife?
1. Herpestes javanicus is native to South East Asia. It was introduced to Hawaii, the Caribbean islands, and some islands in Japan to control a certain animal which it is known to be the enemy of. Unfortunately, in all these places, these animals being opportunistic feeders also attacked native birds and small mammals and have become responsible for multiple species becoming endangered. What animal is this, and what is its natural prey, both having been featured in the Panchatantra?
1. Burmese pythons are apex predators native to South Asia, where they live in grasslands and swamps as they are excellent swimmers. Another place where they rule is in a particular state in the U.S. It started because of two issues. First was in the 1970s when irresponsible owners released them into the wild and then in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew destroyed a zoo leading the pythons to escape. Which state is this which has a perfect ecosystem for these animals?
1. The Lyall’s wren was a small flightless bird, living on only one island, as it had been killed by rats in neighbouring New Zealand. In 1894, a lighthouse was built on this island. One theory is that a pregnant animal was accidentally brought on a supply boat and escaped on the island. In less than a year, that animal’s family killed the entire Lyall’s wren species rendering it extinct. What invasive animal was this that committed speciocide?
1. The Chesapeake Bay in the U.S. is an important estuary between the two states of Maryland and Virginia. In the 1970s it became so polluted that more than 75,000 tonnes of fauna died. Recently they have reversed and cleared the pollution by introducing a certain mollusc from Asia which is excellent at filtering the water. What are these, which are harvested for either food, precious stones, or for making decorative objects?
1. Some non-native species have functions that can keep an ecosystem functioning properly without collapsing. One of them is Aldabrachelys gigantea, which is the largest of its kind and acts as a giant seed disperser. They perform a role similar to that of the elephant on the islands they were introduced in, as their vigorous search for food fells trees and creates pathways used by other animals. What animals are these that live to be more than 200 years old?
1. The Mealy Bug is a small sap-sucking insect which causes immense damage to tropical fruit trees and various ornamental plants. Originally native to the Carribeans it has now spread across Asia. This species has caused immense damage to a certain fruit in South India, which gives it its common name. Which fruit is this, known as pawpaw in its native Central America?