Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning
1. Desmond Morris is an English sociobiologist and painter. He hosted the popular wildlife show Zoo Time and then worked on Life in the Animal World for the BBC. He achieved international fame for a book he wrote in 1967 that looks as humans as a species and compares them to other animals. Describing a characteristic that distinguishes our species from our closest cousins, and accompanied by the subtitle A Zoologist’s Study of the Human Animal , what’s the title of the book?
1. Humans, chimpanzees and gorillas all belong to the family Hominidae (great apes), who all descend from an unknown extinct ancestor ape. This ancestor had a gene called RNF213 that began evolving rapidly. This gene is of interest to scientists as its evolution led to a boost in the flow of blood to a particular organ. What organ is this which, empowered by this gene, gives great apes more power?
1. About 7 million years ago, the human line split from the chimpanzee line and certain genetic tweaks led to a particular vital compound being taken away from muscles and into the brains. What monosaccharide compound is this that is the main source of fuel for your brain?
1. Washoe was a chimpanzee who spent most of her life at Central Washington University. She was the first non-human to learn a particular language that more than half a million people use, especially in North America. Her understanding and advanced use of the language eventually led to the Great Ape Project. What language did Washoe learn that even led to a moving moment where she was able to tell her carer her emotions?
1. Around 4 million years ago, a mutation occurred in the MYH16 gene that led to more space for our brains to grow. The MYH16 gene is responsible for the production of muscle, and the muscles in one particular area became flimsy. This is also the reason why, compared to other apes, humans have a very different diet. What part of the body was affected by the mutation that is the only movable bone of the skull?
1. Chimpanzees and gorillas are highly endangered species. One of the most destructive forces has been a disease that in the past few years has killed more than 11,000 humans and a third of all gorillas. What disease is this that is caused by a virus transmitted through body fluids and named after a tributary of the Congo River?
1. Chimpanzee babies are cognitively more developed than human babies until the age of six months, while human babies are born small and more helpless. Human childbirth is difficult and dangerous, and unlike other primates, mothers almost always need help. This is because of an evolutionary advantage we gained over other apes that led to a narrow pelvic canal for the baby to pass through, while at the same time, our heads have grown. What important change from other apes led to difficult childbirth for humans?
1. On January 23, 1964 Dr. James Hardy was called in as 68-year-old Boyd Rush was rushed in. Rush was in terminal shock and being kept alive by mechanical ventilation. Knowing death was imminent, Hardy did a controversial experiment where he transplanted an organ from a chimpanzee into Boyd. It was a success, but the patient remained alive only for 90 minutes as the organ was too small to keep a human body alive. What organ was this, the transplantation of which paved the way for future transplants?
1. Ben Pridmore is an accountant and three-time world champion in his sport. This sport has been formally developed since 1991 and has national and international championships. In 2008, he lost to a seven-year-old chimpanzee called Ayumu, who did thrice as well as him. The match involved the two watching a computer screen on which numbers flashed at various positions before being obscured. They then had to touch the squares in the order of the numbers they concealed. What is this sport testing, which Ayumu got right almost 90% of the time?
1. Macaco Tião was a chimpanzee in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who became very popular after throwing mud and faeces on a visiting politician. In 1988, he entered Guinness World Records as the most voted chimpanzee in the world when he received 400,000 votes in his favour against 11 other candidates. What official post in Rio was he voted for but denied because he was not a registered candidate?