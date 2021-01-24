Sunday Quiz: Easy like Sunday morning

1. Ben Pridmore is an accountant and three-time world champion in his sport. This sport has been formally developed since 1991 and has national and international championships. In 2008, he lost to a seven-year-old chimpanzee called Ayumu, who did thrice as well as him. The match involved the two watching a computer screen on which numbers flashed at various positions before being obscured. They then had to touch the squares in the order of the numbers they concealed. What is this sport testing, which Ayumu got right almost 90% of the time?