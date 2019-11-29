Soon, more butterflies will flutter around at the Butterfly Park in Visakhapatnam zoo

The one-of-its-kind Butterfly Park in Andhra Pradesh, dedicated for butterfly conservation, is getting a makeover. Located within the sprawling 625 acres of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), the Butterfly Park is home to 65, of the 118 species of butterflies found in the vast expanse of the zoo. Out of the 65, 11 species have bred successfully.

“The butterfly park was constructed with required host and nectar plants to complete all the life stages of the butterfly’s life cycle from egg, larva, pupa to an adult,” says Yesoda Bai,curator curator of IGZP. Unlike some other parks, where the larva is collected and bred, the Visakhapatnam zoo’s Butterfly Park has various nectar and larval host plants that produce essential alkaloids that help in naturally attracting the butterflies.

The rare Crimson Rose and Danaid Eggfly which are legally protected in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, can be spotted here. In the past, the successful breeding of these two species was well documented by B V Ramana, a zoo staff. “These species thrive in 28-32 degree Celsius temperatures and the peak breeding season is July to September,” says Ramana who has made a series of photo and video documentation of various butterfly species found in the park since its inception.

A thriving ecosystem The Butterfly Park was inaugurated in May 2014.

Spread over little less than an acre of land, it was built at the cost of Rs 20 lakh.

India boasts of around 1,500 species of butterflies, of which nearly 153 are recorded in Andhra Pradesh alone. “For conservation, identification and classification of more species is critical. These flitting beauties, like the migratory birds, follow a habitation pattern during certain seasons. The Butterfly Park is an ideal ecosystem where researchers as well as photographers can document butterflies,” says Yesoda pointing out that IGZP is located in the Eastern Ghats, one of the oldest mountain ranges with thriving flora and fauna and a critical secondary ecosystem.

Species successfully bred at the Butterfly Park Tailed Jay

Blue Mormon

Lime

Tawny Caster

Tiny Grass Blue

Striped Tiger

Common Rose

Crimson Rose

Danaid Eggfly

Yesoda says the work at the park will be completed in a couple of months. So far, new signage have been put in place and nine different species of host and nectar plants have been introduced.

Tenders will be called for taking up additional restoration work estimated at the cost of ₹ 7-8 lakh, she added. This will include a roof mesh, mechanical water fogger and sprinklers.