Waiting for the vulture

Photographer-turned-conservationist Shashikumar B spreads awareness on the endangered vulture

The Ramadevarabetta Vulture Sanctuary near Ramanagara, 45 kilometres from Bengaluru, is awaiting the arrival of a new chick. A pair of long-billed vultures has gone into nesting and vulture enthusiasts are excited. “We are looking forward to having a new member here in the sanctuary,” says Shashikumar B, one of the founders of the Karnataka Vulture Conservation Trust.

Ramadevarabetta, India’s only vulture sanctuary, currently has five long-billed vultures, commonly known as the Indian vulture. These vultures nest between November and March and usually lay a single egg a year, which is incubated for over 50 days. Listed as ‘critically endangered’ in the IUCN Red List, a new member of the species is always good news, says Shashikumar.

The vulture is a misunderstood bird, he says. “Folklore and popular culture have painted it in villainous shades. Only very few understand that it is vital for the healthy functioning of an ecosystem,” he adds. When Shashikumar, along with three other vulture enthusiasts, formed the Trust four years ago, the idea was to dispel myths surrounding the bird and spread awareness on its importance. “If you watch these birds closely, you will realise they are just as beautiful as any other creature,” he says, adding, “As scavengers, they control the spread of contagious diseases.”

Endangered species

The sanctuary has around 25 Egyptian vultures, also an endangered species. Vulture population in India dwindled rapidly by the end of the 20th Century. It is below 10,000 today, a drastic fall compared to the 1980s when the population was close to a million. This dwindling number is mainly attributed to the use of Diclofenac to treat cattle. Residue of the widely-used anti-inflammatory drug in carcasses is toxic to vultures, often leading to their death. The Trust regularly organises events to educate the public on the need to conserve the birds.

Shashikumar, who lives on the fringes of the sanctuary that sprawls across 346 hectares, says his interest in vultures was sparked during a meeting with vulture expert Chris Bowden, who was the programme manager of Save Asia’s Vultures from Extinction about eight years ago. “He educated me on vultures, and from then on, I have been hooked to these birds,” he says. The sanctuary is also expecting its annual winter visitors, the Himalayan Griffon and the Eurasian Griffon vultures.

Shashikumar, who is also a freelance photographer, is a self-taught naturalist. He is familiar with the flora and fauna of the Ramanagara region and is a field guide as well. The sanctuary is rich in biodiversity, including butterflies, bees, birds, bats, spiders and snakes. “Ramanagara has over 60 species of snakes alone,” says Shashikumar, who is currently working on a field booklet called Birds of Ramanagara — a guide to the birds of the region. He plans to bring out similar guide booklets on butterflies and trees as well. “The knowledge I have of these creatures is purely through observation and not academic,” he signs off.