Shashi Tharoor slams proposed EIA notification

The government’s proposed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification “legitimises” some actions that are currently categorised as violations, e.g. in construction, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted on Monday. “Streamlining regulation is OK, but damaging environment is not?”

“The draft notification reduces the frequency of compliance reports required from project owners from once every six months to once every year. Again, that’s fine only if environmental safety is assured. Have experts been asked,” he queried.

The curious case of India’s Environment Ministry | What is the great urgency for environment notification, asks Congress

He also questioned the rush in wildlife clearance given to a slew of projects in April by the National Board for Wildlife convened by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The draft EIA notification proposes to be an update to the EIA of 2006.

Over the years, several provisions in the EIA 2006 have been challenged in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and led to the MoEF modifying the rules. The updated EIA aims to accommodate all these revisions.

Plan for district environment impact assessment panels under fire

With several concerns being raised about the EIA from opposition, especially that it dilutes opportunities for feedback from public, the Environment Ministry has extended the date for public feedback to the draft EIA to June end.