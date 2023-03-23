On March 12, 2023, Indian film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. So why don’t we have this week’s quiz about the gentle giants?

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On elephants

1 / 5 | How elephant species are there? 2

5

8

3 There are three species of elephants: African Savanna (Bush), African Forest and Asian. Next

2 / 5 | So, how many bones are there in an elephant trunk? None

15,000

600

209 An elephant trunk has up to 40,000 muscles. Next

3 / 5 | Elephants have the longest pregnancy period of any living mammal. How long is it? Up to 36 months

Up to 22 months

Up to 30 months

Up to 40 months African elephants are pregnant for an average of 22 months, while for Asian elephants it’s 18 to 22 months Next

4 / 5 | An elephant herd is headed by the... Oldest female of the herd

Oldest male of the herd

Oldest member of the herd

The most dominant male of the herd irrespective of age The matriarch (female head) of a herd (who can live for 60 years) may recognise over 200 individual elephants. Next

5 / 5 | What is the estimated number of elephants left in the world as of now? Nearly 26 million

Nearly 2,65,000

Nearly 4,65,000

Nearly 4.65 million According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are around 4,15,000 African elephants (both species combined) and around 50,000 Asian ones Next