On March 12, 2023, Indian film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. So why don’t we have this week’s quiz about the gentle giants?
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On elephants
An elephant herd in the Kabini backwaters in Mysuru district. FileSTART THE QUIZ
How elephant species are there?
There are three species of elephants: African Savanna (Bush), African Forest and Asian.Next
So, how many bones are there in an elephant trunk?
An elephant trunk has up to 40,000 muscles. Next
Elephants have the longest pregnancy period of any living mammal. How long is it?
- Up to 36 months
- Up to 22 months
- Up to 30 months
- Up to 40 months
African elephants are pregnant for an average of 22 months, while for Asian elephants it’s 18 to 22 monthsNext
An elephant herd is headed by the...
- Oldest female of the herd
- Oldest male of the herd
- Oldest member of the herd
- The most dominant male of the herd irrespective of age
The matriarch (female head) of a herd (who can live for 60 years) may recognise over 200 individual elephants.Next
What is the estimated number of elephants left in the world as of now?
- Nearly 26 million
- Nearly 2,65,000
- Nearly 4,65,000
- Nearly 4.65 million
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, there are around 4,15,000 African elephants (both species combined) and around 50,000 Asian onesNext
