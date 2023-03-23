HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On elephants

Test your science quotient with this quiz.

March 23, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

A.S. Nazir Ahamed

On March 12, 2023, Indian film The Elephant Whisperers won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. So why don’t we have this week’s quiz about the gentle giants?

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On elephants
An elephant herd in the Kabini backwaters in Mysuru district. File
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | How elephant species are there?
  • 2
  • 5
  • 8
  • 3
Next

