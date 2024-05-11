Supreme Court-appointed panel asked to be transparent on elephant transfers

GUWAHATI

An Assam-based environment activist has sought transparency from a Supreme Court-appointed panel in matters of long-distance movement of elephants and other wild animals.

Rohit Choudhury’s letter to retired judge Deepak Verma, the chairperson of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) set up by the apex court, followed the “arduous journey” of an ailing elephant and her calf from Tripura to Gujarat’s Jamnagar more than 3,000 km away.

The transportation of Pratima, the elephant and her calf “due to a medical emergency” was based on an order passed by the committee.

“While I respect the urgency with which this decision has been made, these two elephants are now among the 100+ captive elephants that have been transferred from the northeast, their natural habitat, to Jamnagar, a dry arid desert,” Mr Choudhury said in his May 9 letter.

He said the northeast has more than 1,000 elephants in captivity. “Despite limitations of infrastructure, we have an established network of wildlife experts, enthusiasts, activists, Forest Department officials, and veterinarians who work with veterinary hospitals, forest camps and other facilities within the region to provide care and treatment to both wild and captive elephants in need,” he wrote.

The current elephant transfer, despite the emergency and good faith, was in haste without tapping into the existing networks in the northeast sustaining the care, protection, and welfare of the native elephant population, Mr Choudhury pointed out.

“The HPC has not considered alternate, local options for treatment that would have avoided an arduous 3,000 km journey during the peak of summer for a severely unfit elephant who is still nursing her calf,” he wrote. “In addition, this transfer is potentially in breach of the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 and also the Captive Elephant (Transfer and Transport) Rules of 2024,” he added.

Doubtful genetic mapping

Referring to reports, the activist said the transportation of the elephants does not seem to suggest that the elephants had valid ownership certificates and genetic mapping, as mandated by the 2024 Transfer Rules.

“If the elephant was gifted to the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust, as has been the consistent practice with previous elephants sent to Jamnagar, the change of ownership and transfer come under the immediate scrutiny of the 2024 Transfer Rules. And the absence of a valid ownership certificate and genetic mapping renders this transfer egregious despite the medical emergency,” he wrote.

If, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Tripura seized the elephants, then the seizure, case property, and custody orders need to be scrutinised to determine whether the correct procedure for such a transfer was followed. In such a case, the Chief Wildlife Warden should specify what made him determine that Jamnagar was the only destination where the elephant could be treated, Mr Choudhury wrote.

He also aired the concern of wildlife activists about the medical treatment of elephants becoming an excuse for moving out elephants from their natural habitat in the northeast permanently.

“The noble task entrusted to this committee, of rescuing elephants in need, is being misunderstood largely because of the secrecy surrounding its proceedings, leading to fears across the region that at this rate, all the elephants from the northeast will be taken to Jamnagar,” he wrote, adding that “a completely opaque system” may aid the transfer of the next batch of 25-30 elephants to Gujarat.

He requested the HPC, a quasi-judicial forum, to make all its proceedings concerning the transfer of elephants public and issue a public notice to engage with the civil society, wildlife experts, and forest officials from the region before taking decisions on transfers.

Seeking a database in the public domain with at least half-yearly updates on the health and plight of the elephants taken away from their natural habitats, Mr Choudhury said removing elephants from the northeast should never be an option.

Consultations and transparency on the part of the HPC are required as the protection of elephants is of wider public interest as they are Schedule I animals on the list of protect species, Mr Choudhury said.