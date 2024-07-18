Sampath Kantimahanti’s Snake Speek project educates rural communities on snake conservation in Andhra Pradesh

At the age of 15, Sampath Kantimahanti is already making significant strides in wildlife conservation. His project, Snake Speek, based in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, focuses on mitigating conflicts between humans and snakes in rural areas through awareness programmes.

Sampath’s journey into wildlife conservation began at the age of eight when he started volunteering in his father’s non-governmental organisation Green Mercy. He developed an interest in reptiles, particularly snakes.

Living in a region where snake encounters are common, he noticed a disturbing trend: many snakes were being killed out of fear and misinformation. Additionally, by volunteering with various animal welfare organisations and engaging with different communities, he gained an insight into the root cause of conflicts between humans and snakes: snake bites.

Determined to change this, Sampath founded Snake Speek in September 2023 with a clear mission — to educate rural communities about the importance of snakes in the ecosystem and how to coexist with them safely.

Understanding that fear stems from a lack of knowledge, Sampath centred his efforts on education. The project, which is student-led with 10 active volunteers, is managed primarily on weekends. “Our approach involves two main methods, focusing on communities facing conflicts with snakes. One is by educational programmes in institutions to teach students and young adults about snake conservation; and community outreach programmes where we travel to the identified villages or locations and interact with communities experiencing conflicts with snakes,” says Sampath, who is in class XII.

So far, project Snake Speek has reached out to about 35 villages in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh and rescued around 45 snakes in collaboration with local government departments and NGOs, focusing on fields and sites where conflict is more prevalent.

The common snakes that are rescued include rat snakes, Indian rock python, keelback and cobras, spotted in both urban and village areas.

These programmes cover a range of topics, including snake identification, snake bite preventative measures, what to do in case of a snake bite, common snakes around us, role of snakes in the ecosystem, human-snake conflict mitigation and conservation efforts. “As students, we approach these topics with presentations tailored to the audience’s level of understanding, ensuring the sessions are engaging and informative,” adds Sampath.

Sampath’s approach to outreach is as innovative as it is effective. He uses a blend of traditional methods and modern technology to reach a broad audience. Live demonstrations with non-venomous snakes in the presence of professionals help demystify these creatures, while pamphlets and posters ensure information is accessible. Additionally, Sampath leverages social media to spread awareness, share success stories, and dispel myths about snakes. “The goal is to eliminate fear. By educating youth and students, we empower them to effectively manage situations involving snake bites in their villages,” he says.

The focus is on areas known for snake killings and other villages. For instance, the team recently identified a conflict area in Shyampalem village in Arasavalli at Srikakulam district. “There had been multiple instances of snake sightings within residential areas and agricultural fields, along with reported snakebite cases. These factors indicated a significant level of human-snake conflict,” says Bhargav Gopalsetti, a student volunteer of Snake Speek.

With help from local contacts, the team encouraged residents to send an alert if they spotted a snake instead of harming it. In another recent incidence, locals spotted a snake near their shed close to agricultural fields. “They informed us about it; but before I arrived, they allowed the snake, identified as a rat snake, to move into the fields on its own. It’s a success story for our efforts,” says Sampath.

Serpent scholars

In addition to conservation efforts, the team is actively involving students in conservation activities to foster an appreciation for coexistence with wildlife. Recently, they held the first-ever in-field conservation activity in Srikakulam, called Serpent Scholars. The initiative encourages students to engage with and enjoy Nature.

“We took students into the fields to observe how we educate farmers and shepherds, helping them understand our work better. After this, we gathered under a tree to teach them about snakes and biodiversity using a tablet. They also practised proper rescue techniques with a dummy snake. We kept it simple, as our team is still in the developing stage and primarily involves students who are also learning in the process,” says Sampath.

He envisions a future where humans and snakes can coexist peacefully. He plans to expand Snake Speak’s reach to more regions and develop comprehensive educational materials in local languages. His ultimate goal is to create a sustainable model of conservation that can be replicated in other areas facing similar challenges.