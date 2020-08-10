The animals we cannot hear

From island-dwelling geckos to bats in Berlin, chiropterologist Rohit Chakravarty shows how sound produced by different creatures can surprise you

Bat songs sound as delicate as birdsong, only it is far too loud for human ears. Geckos on the Andaman islands, on the other hand, have a sharp, yell-like call that can be heard by people from hundreds of metres away. You and I in the city, however, cannot hear them unless we follow chiropterologist Rohit Chakravarty’s recent social media posts.

“If you have been to an interpretation centre in a forest (in any national park), you can see the photo of an animal, press a button, and hear its call,” says Rohit over phone from Nagpur.

His posts on Instagram are similar: press ‘sound on’ on the image of a pipistrelle bat and you will hear a slight, barely discernible cheep followed by a sudden string of twitterings that could easily have been mistaken for the chirp of a little bird had it lasted longer. Swipe to the photo of a European free-tailed bat, and the sound that greets you can only be described as the zaps of a miniature laser-gun — just like one a child mimics at play.

Another post features a solitary image of a tokay gecko — “a completely different genera from the garden lizards and tiktiki [house lizards] that we find in our homes”, he says — whose short and abrupt call is startling and loud enough to cut through the whisper-like white noise of other nocturnal creatures that can be heard in the background. As Rohit puts it: “Some animals can’t be reduced to photographs; they have to be felt with more than one sense.”

The sounds are diverse and captivating, but unfamiliar to most people. “With bats, the more appealing, social calls are heard much less. What you hear mostly are chirp-like sounds,” says Rohit, adding, “There are tonnes of resources for birdcalls, but for most animals and even mammals, records of calls are few and only available with researchers.”

Rohit is not talking about exotic or far-flung creatures: take the common squirrel, for instance. “The squirrels that you hear in Bengaluru are a different species than the squirrels in Nagpur and further North. When birdwatchers first hear the sound of the squirrel here, they just can’t believe it’s coming from a squirrel. They assume it’s a bird. Even these simple mammalian sounds are not well-known: there is no proper repository,” he says.

Greater yellow house bat | Photo Credit: Rohit Chakravarty

His #animalsounds series is not an attempt to build this missing repository. It is partly to dispell a fresh wave of hatred against bats that have sprung up due to COVID-19 — “Bats living near cities and other human habitats are not the bat species that carry Coronavirus,” he reiterates. But for the most part, it is “just a fun project to do at home” by elongating the soundwaves in his recordings, so that the frequency gets dropped from 30-40KHZ to more human levels, like 3KHZ. Not everyone has the knowhow or gadgets for it — or a stack of recordings built over years of fieldwork in different continents to sift through — but he points out that there are plenty of sounds to record within the lively confines of backyards.

“Lizards, squirrels, mice, shrews... there are a lot of creatures to record.” And, he believes recording them will be helpful in the long run. For instance: “Different cities have different noise levels, so some animals might inherently be communicating in a different way to be heard over city noise,” he says, giving the example of a species of bats that migrates from Scandinavia to Berlin to mate before going into hibernation. “You can see the males on the trees, singing to every female that flies by,” he recalls.

Backyard recordings of familiar creatures can help us understad this. “If different photographs of the same species come into the same platform, you can start looking at differences in colours across its geographical range. If you do it long-term, who knows, you might start finding trends like changes in habits due to environmental change. That same thing is also very likely with sound,” he says.So next time you step out into a patch of green, keep your ears as open as your eyes.