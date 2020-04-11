Return of the native

Adhith Swaminathan and his team witness a prehistoric phenomenon on remote Little Andaman Island every year. After nightfall, six-foot-long leatherback sea turtles haul their half-ton hulks onto sandy beaches and lay their eggs. The research group has monitored their reproductive efforts for a decade to assess their fortunes.

Each December, Swaminathan and his team of six set up camps on the uninhabited stretches of South and West Bays under a collaborative project of the Dakshin Foundation and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. There they remain for the next three months, walking the coast under the stars on the lookout for any turtle that emerges from the waves.

Just for a signal

If the West Bay team members need a mobile phone signal, they walk 20 km to South Bay, wading across a creek with crocodiles, and climb up a lighthouse to snatch a conversation with friends and family. The physical and social distancing means no television, internet, or restaurants. A tiny solar panel provides a trickle of electricity to charge phones and torchlights. They live in such basic splendour for the honour of checking out egg-laden female sea turtles, the patterns of whose backs resemble the starry sky above.

If the expectant mother sports tags on her flippers, she already has a place in the record sheets that details when she was marked and how often she has nested. If she has no identification, the men punch a metal strip with a unique number to each hind flipper. And she gets a datasheet of her own.

Leatherback populations worldwide declined when people stole their eggs and built hotels and villas on their nesting beaches. In India, between 200 and 250 turtles nest every year on the few undisturbed shores of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The 2004 tsunami dealt a blow to the species by dramatically changing the islands’ coastlines and obliterating some beaches. For some years after the disaster, few of these giant reptiles visited. As sandy shores formed, the largest turtles in the world returned to dig holes in which to drop their billiard ball-sized leathery round eggs. Today they come ashore in the same numbers as before the tsunami.

“At a time when many species are struggling, it’s astonishing that a creature so huge has bounced back,” says Swaminathan. “It shows the leatherbacks can adapt and are resilient.”

Thoughtful swimming

But the giants are particular about where they nest. Not any beach will do. Unlike other turtles that have a hard shell, leatherbacks are encased in rubbery skin. For this reason, they avoid beaches with offshore coral reefs and rocks that may rip their fragile bellies. But they don’t scout high and low for ideal nesting sites. They tend to return to the same spots where they were born a decade or more earlier, locations their fore-mothers chose several generations ago. Their unerring navigational skills ensure the females who nest on West Bay rarely show up on South Bay or vice versa.

If that sounds easy, consider that these leatherbacks travel for almost a year from halfway across the world, eating little for the duration, to lay their eggs. After covering up their nest pits, the worn-out mothers head back into the ocean, drawing on their reserves to power the return journey.

The 10 turtles that Swaminathan and his crew tagged with satellite transmitters in the early 2010s departed in two directions. One lot went southeast towards Cocos (Keeling) Islands while a female reached Western Australia, and the other group made a beeline for Madagascar and the Mozambican coast.

At these feeding waters in the Southern Hemisphere, the female leatherbacks gorge on gelatinous jellyfish. When they hit peak condition two or three years later, they make a 10,000-km voyage across the Indian Ocean to a tiny speck of an island where six men await them.

The writer is not a conservationista but many creatures share her home for reasons she is yet to discover.