GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Researchers discover new species of genus Curcuma in Nagaland

Found at Ungma village in Mokokchung district. Discovery by Mamiyil Sabu and V.S. Hareesh of the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, Kozhikode, Kerala, and P. Tiatemsu of the Department of Botany, Fazl Ali College, Nagaland

Updated - September 09, 2024 02:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tiki Rajwi
Curcuma ungmensis

Curcuma ungmensis | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Researchers have identified a new ‘cousin’ of the turmeric, thanks to a serendipitous discovery during a field trip in Nagaland.

Belonging to the genus Curcuma (the ginger family Zingiberaceae), the plant, which stands 65-90-cm high with prominent yellow flowers at full growth, has been given the name Curcuma ungmensis after Ungma, the village in Mokokchung district where it was found.

The international journal Phytotaxa has published a paper on the discovery by Mamiyil Sabu and V.S. Hareesh of the Malabar Botanical Garden and Institute for Plant Sciences, Kozhikode, Kerala, and P. Tiatemsu of the Department of Botany, Fazl Ali College, Nagaland.

The plant was spotted during a field trip in Nagaland as part of the INSA Senior Scientist programme in September 2023. An examination of the Checklist of Flora of Nagaland published by the Botanical Survey of India showed that it did not match any of the recorded Curcuma species. “After a thorough examination of original descriptions of all Asian species so far known and consulting others working on the genus in China, Thailand, Myanmar and Singapore, we concluded that this is a new species of the genus,” the authors stated in the paper.

The family Zingiberaceae has 21 genera and about 200 taxa in India. Curcuma is one of the most important and largest genera of this plant family, the best known being turmeric (Curcuma longa), black turmeric (Curcumacaesia) and mango ginger (Curcuma amada). Curcuma is widely distributed in south and southeast Asia and south China. A few species are also found in northern Australia and the south Pacific. In India, the genus is represented by about 40 species, found mainly in northeast and southern States and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Curcuma ungmensis

Curcuma ungmensis | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Botanically, Curcuma ungmensis is a rhizomatous herb. The rhizome (subterranean stem) part is branched and found deeply buried in the soil. The species could be ideal for gardens, according to the researchers.

Attractive inflorescence

“The attractive colour of the inflorescence makes this a good candidate as cut flower. It can be introduced in gardens as an ornamental plant for ground cover after proper domestication,” the paper said.

Flowering occurs during the rainy season from August to October. The flowers open in the morning and last a single day.

Researchers called for conservation efforts for Curcuma ungmensis. So far, the plant has been reported only from the neighbourhood of Ungma. It faces “severe threat” from a variety of sources, including road development, building construction and natural calamities, the researchers noted.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Nagaland / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.