Ranganathittu bird sanctuary braces for the monsoon

My row boat drifts down the Cauvery, skirting around giant rocks and little islets. Occasionally a cloud of plumes erupts from the treetops — they are painted storks, spot-billed pelicans, spoonbills. On every other rock surface is a basking marsh crocodile. And when I look hard enough along the riverbank, I can spot a smooth-coated otter or two.

I am in Karnataka’s Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, one of the country’s most famous ones, home to over 200 species of birds. Many of them — white storks, northern shovellers, wagtails and warblers — are migrants from as far as Central Asia, Siberia and the Himalayas.

The sanctuary, which typically sees nearly four lakh visitors every year, is now bolstering itself for the full force of the monsoon: this time last year, the floods that inundated vast parts of Kerala and Karnataka destroyed hundreds of nests in Ranganathittu and eroded its islands. After the rains of last July, the gates of Krishna Raja Sagara dam were opened to release the excess water and this submerged several islands in the sanctuary where birds roost and nest.

Spot-billed pelican | Photo Credit: Babu C. Gururaj

“After more than two decades, the sanctuary had to be shut down for a few months, both for safety and also to assess the damage,” says Sidramappa Chalkapure, then the deputy conservator of forests, Mysuru (wildlife division). The sanctuary was closed last July and August and again in October because of the high water levels in the river. The sanctuary’s authorities found that the floods had destroyed 1,135 nests — of little cormorants, egrets, black-headed ibis, and night heron. The black-headed ibis, which builds its nests on lower branches, was the worst affected: more than 85% of their nests were destroyed.

Kingly declaration

The floods damaged the islands too. Ranganathittu’s islets were formed during the construction of a weir between 1645 and 1648 by Mysore king Kantirava Narasaraja Wodeyar. The weir created 25 islets in the region, which soon began to attract birds. When the celebrated ornithologist Salim Ali visited in 1940s, he was so impressed by the bird diversity here that he requested the Mysore king to declare it a protected area. It was, and has remained one ever since. Two decades ago, Ranganathittu was re-notified as a sanctuary.

Last year, two of the six major islands — ‘purple heron’ island and the ‘wild-tamarind’ island — underwent enormous soil erosion and lost most of their vegetation; boating platforms were damaged; water even entered the sanctuary’s offices. The bamboo clumps that dotted the sanctuary were uprooted. “This was the worst damage the sanctuary has seen in recent times,” says Chalkapure.

Eurasian spoonbill | Photo Credit: Babu C. Gururaj

“Many islands here are buffered by sandbags along the circumference, which were destroyed too. So we’re reinstalling over 15,000 of them,” says M. Puttemadegowda, Deputy Range Forest Officer at Ranganathittu. The Karnataka Forest Department is spending an estimated ₹30 lakh to bring the sanctuary back on its feet. “Fortunately, though our census shows that the floods took a toll on the birds, we also found that they began rebuilding their nests as soon as the water receded. We’re confident that this winter we will see as many migratory birds as we did in the previous years,” says Chalkapure.

Eco-sensitive zone

Ranganathittu is just 67 hectares in size, but 28 sq.km. around the sanctuary was declared as an eco-sensitive zone in 2014. This means that certain commercial activities cannot take place without the government’s permission.

Ananya Kumar, range forest officer at Ranganathittu, hopes that the sanctuary will get a Ramsar Site tag. The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty that looks to conserve wetlands of importance around the world. “Getting a Ramsar tag would bring the sanctuary international recognition. It would also bring in more government funds for the sanctuary’s upkeep and maybe even increase tourist numbers.” Kumar also hopes to conduct scientific research through GPS tagging of birds — and this would be aided by a Ramsar Site tag.

Asian openbill | Photo Credit: Babu C. Gururaj

The sanctuary now braces for heavy rain again. “Last year, the KRS dam reached a record capacity and began overflowing. This had happened only once before in 1991. So, barring an extraordinary event again, the sanctuary should be safe. And, even in case of such an event, our island stabilisation work will hopefully ensure that the damage won’t be as bad as last time.”

The writer is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru. Twitter: @sibi123