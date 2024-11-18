 />
Rajasthan Vidyut Nigam reiterates doubts about Chhattisgarh ST Commission’s findings on Parsa mine clearances

This comes after reports on the Commission’s findings and its recommendation to cancel forest clearances for the mining project in the biodiversity-rich area

Updated - November 18, 2024 10:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) coal mine in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh.

Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) coal mine in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) has once again questioned the legitimacy of a report by the Chhattisgarh State Scheduled Tribes Commission, which found irregularities in environmental clearances for the Parsa coal mine in the State’s Surguja region.

“In 2023, CSSTC, under the same leadership, set aside the matter following a thorough investigation by the district administration of Surguja,” RRVUNL said.

This comes after news reports on the Commission’s findings and its recommendation to cancel forest clearances for the mining project in the biodiversity-rich area.

Chhattisgarh: Won't budge till all coal mine projects withdrawn, say protesters on 111th day of stir

The Commission said it had found the clearances for the Parsa mine project to have been obtained by using forged documents with respect to the consent of the gram sabha. To this, RRVUNL said: “The issue of Gram Sabha’s approval is pending adjudication, and none of the courts have yet passed any adverse observation on the aspect of alleged irregularity in the permissions.”

The Parsa coal mine has been allotted to RRVUNL, which has subsequently selected Adani Group as the mine developer and operator for the project that has long been opposed by activists and a certain section of locals in the region.

In a clarification, RRVUNL questioned the legitimacy of the Commission’s report, saying that the absence of the Secretary’s signature on it made it a “flawed document”. The document was, however, signed by the Commission’s chairperson, Bhanu Pratap Singh and two other Members, according to The Hindu’s report, which had also detailed RRVUNL’s doubts on the legitimacy of the documents.

RRVUNL further said the “unsubstantiated document cites the inputs of only a small group of individuals while this matter pertains to thousands of local stakeholders and RVUN”.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:58 pm IST

