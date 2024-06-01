GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railways to build canopy bridges across track in Assam gibbon habitat

The Hollangapar Gibbon Sanctuary in Assam’s Jorhat district is home to an estimated 125 rare hoolock gibbons, the only ape found in India

Published - June 01, 2024 02:43 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The canopy bridge designed by the Wildlife Institute of India for installation in a gibbon sanctuary in Assam. Photo: Special Arrangement

The canopy bridge designed by the Wildlife Institute of India for installation in a gibbon sanctuary in Assam. Photo: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has earmarked funds to construct canopy bridges for India’s only ape to move across a railway track bifurcating its prime habitat in eastern Assam.

A 1.65-km-long track – set to be doubled and electrified – divides the 2,098.62-hectare Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary in the Jorhat district. The sanctuary has the largest concentration of the hoolock gibbon, one of 20 species of apes on earth.

Also read | Reroute railway track running through Assam gibbon sanctuary, suggest scientists 

The gibbon, known for its vocalisation, spends much of its time on the upper canopy of tall trees, mostly the hollong(Dipterocarpus macrocarpus). The fragmentation of the forest along the track has disturbed the arboreal nature of the ape, putting it at risk while crossing the track.

A hoolock gibbon, with its new born baby. File.

A hoolock gibbon, with its new born baby. File.

“We decided to install canopy bridges inside the sanctuary to facilitate the movement of the gibbons across the track. The decision was made in consultation with the Assam State Forest Department, Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and other stakeholders,” NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De said.

These canopy bridges, designed by the WII in consultation with NFR, will be constructed at several identified points to facilitate easy movement of the arboreal species between the two halves of the sanctuary partitioned by the Mariani-Dibrugarh railway track.

“The ends of the canopy bridges as well as the knots will be secured and clamped or tightened using appropriate and high-grade fastening materials and techniques. As a fail-safe mechanism, safety nets will be installed below the main twin-rope bridge to save the species accidentally falling off the bridges,” Mr. De said.

The canopy rope bridges will be installed in such a way that lianas and creepers can be guided along them to make the bridges look as natural as possible, railway officials said.

The NFR had undertaken efforts in the past to build an artificial canopy bridge while the State Forest Department and Assam-based biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak had erected a natural canopy bridge in a part of the sanctuary frequented by the gibbons. The gibbons did not use the artificial bridge but used the natural canopy.

