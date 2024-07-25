GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Into the deep!
Premium

Published - July 25, 2024 09:00 am IST

Berty Ashley

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Into the deep!
Mariana Trench in the Western Pacific Ocean is the deepest part of the earth
1 / 10 | Born on July 28, 1922, Jacques Piccard was a Swiss oceanographer, who developed submarines for studying ocean currents. His father, August Piccard, was a balloonist, who was the first human to reach the stratosphere. On January 23, 1960, Piccard and Lieutenant Don Walsh in his submarine — the Trieste — achieved a remarkable feat in the Pacific Ocean. What did he reach, which completes his family legacy?
Answer : The bottom of the Mariana Trench (deepest point on Earth)
The Hindu Sunday Magazine / entertainment (general) / games / lifestyle and leisure / leisure (general) / The Hindu Quizzes

