A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Into the deep!

1 / 10 | Born on July 28, 1922, Jacques Piccard was a Swiss oceanographer, who developed submarines for studying ocean currents. His father, August Piccard, was a balloonist, who was the first human to reach the stratosphere. On January 23, 1960, Piccard and Lieutenant Don Walsh in his submarine — the Trieste — achieved a remarkable feat in the Pacific Ocean. What did he reach, which completes his family legacy? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The bottom of the Mariana Trench (deepest point on Earth) SHOW ANSWER

2 / 10 | Creatures that are found at the bottom of the ocean usually live near hydrothermal vents. Unlike any other form of life present on the Earth, they don’t rely on the sun for their energy. They use the chemicals that are pumped up from the Earth’s crust. By what name is this process known, an alternate to the term we are familiar with that plants use? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chemosynthesis SHOW ANSWER

3 / 10 | Scientists believed that no life could survive below 8,200 metres due to the extreme pressure at those depths. Only in 2022 was a species of snailfish discovered at the bottom of the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, near the main islands of Japan. By what name which refers to the incredulous nature of its existence is this fish known by scientists? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Impossible fish SHOW ANSWER

4 / 10 | In the deep ocean, there is a continuous shower of organic debris that falls from the upper layers of water. Made up mostly of dead phytoplankton, fecal matter and parts of dead fish, it is the main source of energy for many life forms at the bottom. It is known by a term that refers to the fact that it looks like a slow white drizzle underwater. By what name is this vital component known? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Marine snow SHOW ANSWER

5 / 10 | Grimpoteuthis are a type of octopuses known for their cute and cartoonish appearance. Their standout feature are two prominent fins that extend like ears from above each eye that they flap to fly around in the depths of the ocean. Due to this resemblance, they are nicknamed in reference to a 1941 Disney film about another cute animal that could fly using its ears. What is the common name of this octopus? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dumbo octopus SHOW ANSWER

6 / 10 | The scaly-foot gastropod is a species of deep-sea snail, which is the only animal that has been able to armour itself with a heavy metal. It sources this metal from deep sea vents and forms a hard outer layer. What metal does this animal use for its armour that should remind you of a superhero? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Iron (iron sulphides) SHOW ANSWER

7 / 10 | Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni is the largest known invertebrate animal on the planet. Very rarely seen as they live in the abyssal depths of the ocean, they are known to weigh upto 700 kg and measure 46 ft. in length. Known variously as Humboldt, Giant and Colossal, what animal is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Squid SHOW ANSWER

8 / 10 | Mauna Kea is an inactive volcano that is technically the tallest mountain in the world. Although 13,804 ft. above sea level, it measures a staggering 19,700 ft. below sea level. When measured from base to top, it is almost 1.4 km taller than Mount Everest. To climb this mountain, which tropical destination island would one have to visit? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Hawaii SHOW ANSWER

9 / 10 | Researchers found the oldest living animals on the planet off the coast of Hawaii in 2009. At the depth of 3,000 metres, the species Leiopathes were gathered and radiocarbon dated and one specimen was discovered to be 4,265 years old. What brightly coloured animals are these, which one would see in a fish tank? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Deep-sea coral SHOW ANSWER