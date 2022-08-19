Environment

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on marine organisms

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on marine organisms

Marine organisms do not care about international boundaries; they move where they will: oceanographer Paul Snelgrove

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on marine organisms

1/10

1. Born on August 21, 1961, Stephen Hillenburg was an American marine biologist who wrote the picture-book The Intertidal Zone that educated students about animals found in tide pools. He left his teaching job and learnt animation, which led to him working at Nickelodeon as an animator. While there, he developed a show that brought together his two interests. What show did Stephen create that has educated kids about the different species of marine animals since 1999?

Answer :

Spongebob Squarepants

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: on marine organisms

0/10

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
magazine
animal
wildlife
oceans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2022 12:43:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/quiz-marine-animals-sea-creatures/article65774946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY