ADVERTISEMENT

Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Know your flora and fauna
Premium

Published - September 05, 2024 03:00 pm IST

All these animals and plants have a common name because of the way they look! Just fill in the blanks with what you think they look like. The number in the brackets is the number of letters of the word. Good luck!

Berty Ashley

1. Synanceia or the ----- (5) fish

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Phylliidae or the ---- (4) insect

3. This cute looking cactus is the ------ (7) Succulent

ADVERTISEMENT

4. This is the --- (3) orchid

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

5. This is the Balaeniceps rex or ---- (4) bill bird

6. This is the Hymenopus coronatus or the ------ (6) Mantis

ADVERTISEMENT

7. This is the Myrmarachne or the --- (3) mimicking spider

8. This is the Trachelophorus or the ------- (7) Weevil

9. This is the Aeoliscus strigatus or the ----- (5) Fish

10. This is the Palicourea elata or the flower ---- (4)

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers
1. Stone
2. Leaf
3. Rabbit
4. Bee
5. Shoe
6. Flower/Orchid
7. Ant
8. Giraffe
9. Razor
10. Lips
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US