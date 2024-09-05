Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Know your flora and fauna

1. Synanceia or the ----- (5) fish
2. Phylliidae or the ---- (4) insect
3. This cute looking cactus is the ------ (7) Succulent
4. This is the --- (3) orchid
5. This is the Balaeniceps rex or ---- (4) bill bird
6. This is the Hymenopus coronatus or the ------ (6) Mantis
7. This is the Myrmarachne or the --- (3) mimicking spider
8. This is the Trachelophorus or the ------- (7) Weevil
9. This is the Aeoliscus strigatus or the ----- (5) Fish
10. This is the Palicourea elata or the flower ---- (4)
