Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Know your flora and fauna

1. Synanceia or the ----- (5) fish

2. Phylliidae or the ---- (4) insect

3. This cute looking cactus is the ------ (7) Succulent

4. This is the --- (3) orchid

5. This is the Balaeniceps rex or ---- (4) bill bird

6. This is the Hymenopus coronatus or the ------ (6) Mantis

7. This is the Myrmarachne or the --- (3) mimicking spider

8. This is the Trachelophorus or the ------- (7) Weevil

9. This is the Aeoliscus strigatus or the ----- (5) Fish

10. This is the Palicourea elata or the flower ---- (4)

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers 1. Stone 2. Leaf 3. Rabbit 4. Bee 5. Shoe 6. Flower/Orchid 7. Ant 8. Giraffe 9. Razor 10. Lips

