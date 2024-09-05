GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning: Know your flora and fauna
Premium

All these animals and plants have a common name because of the way they look! Just fill in the blanks with what you think they look like. The number in the brackets is the number of letters of the word. Good luck!

Published - September 05, 2024 03:00 pm IST

Berty Ashley

1. Synanceia or the ----- (5) fish

2. Phylliidae or the ---- (4) insect

3. This cute looking cactus is the ------ (7) Succulent

4. This is the --- (3) orchid

5. This is the Balaeniceps rex or ---- (4) bill bird

6. This is the Hymenopus coronatus or the ------ (6) Mantis

7. This is the Myrmarachne or the --- (3) mimicking spider

8. This is the Trachelophorus or the ------- (7) Weevil

9. This is the Aeoliscus strigatus or the ----- (5) Fish

10. This is the Palicourea elata or the flower ---- (4)

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers
1. Stone
2. Leaf
3. Rabbit
4. Bee
5. Shoe
6. Flower/Orchid
7. Ant
8. Giraffe
9. Razor
10. Lips

