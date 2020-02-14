A festival for Pulicat lake

The Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha 2020 is drawing to a close, and the culminating event will be held at Pazhaverkadu (Pulicat) on February 16. Titled Pulicat Theru Vizha, it begins with a nature trail exploration at daybreak.

Participants can also opt for a heritage walk conducted by local guides, to learn about the cultural and historical significance of Pulicat.

This will be followed by a picnic lunch, with prawn biryani cooked by local community members. After which, the itinerary thoughtfully lists a power nap under the shade offered by trees on the lagoon’s banks.

At 4.30 pm, the concert by the lagoon will kick off, with the iconic Lighthouse as the backdrop. The line-up includes Parai Oorvalam, Silambattam, Villupaattu, Kolaattam, Bharatanatyam and hip hop music by The Casteless Collective.

Interested people may join the group at the Fish Auctions building in Pulicat. For more details follow Chennai Kalai Theru Vizha on Facebook or e-mail g.kanishk0936@gmail.com.