Polar bear cub named after sports club Hertha

Berlin

02 April 2019 22:46 IST

Berlin’s latest zoo celebrity, a fluffy polar bear cub, has been named “Hertha” after the capital’s football club, it was announced Tuesday.

“Berlin has a new darling and we have adopted her,” the Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin said on its Twitter account.

Hertha was born on December 1 in the city’s Tierpark zoo and is the heir to late lamented superstar Knut, who drew huge crowds to a rival zoo, Berlin’s Zoological Garden, until he died suddenly in 2011.

After the eagerly anticipated announcement the football club quickly unveiled posters showing off Hertha under the slogan: “In Berlin you can be everything. Even a polar bear called Hertha”.

The club also posted a video of its grizzly bear mascot “Herthinho” travelling from its Olympic Stadium ground in west Berlin to Tierpark in the east to meet the latest arrival.

According to the zoo’s website, it costs at least 1,000 euros ($1,120) to individually sponsor a “large” animal for a year with an average adult polar bear weighing between 385 and 410 kilogrammes (848 and 904 pounds).

Hertha was greeted by a phalanx of cameras last month when she stepped out in public, frolicking with her mother Tonja in Tierpark’s polar bear enclosure at a media photo-op.