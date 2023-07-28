HamberMenu
PM Modi urges G-20 to work on legally-binding instrument to end plastic pollution

He says India has met its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years ahead of schedule

July 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial meeting, on July 28, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial meeting, on July 28, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on G-20 nations to work constructively for an effective international legally-binding instrument to end plastic pollution in his virtual address at the G-20 Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Chennai on July 28.

Detailing India’s progress with regards to the climate action plan ‘Nationally Determined Contributions’ (NDCs), PM Modi said the country achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the target of 2030. He also mentioned that India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity and informed that the country has set a target of attaining ‘Net Zero’ by 2070.

He stressed the need to enhance action on commitments under the ‘UN Climate Convention’ and the ‘Paris Agreement’ as it can be crucial in helping the Global South fulfil its developmental aspirations in a climate-friendly way.

 

Referring to the ‘Small Island States’ as ‘Large Ocean Countries’, the PM said that the oceans are a crucial economic resource for them while also supporting the livelihoods of over three billion people across the globe. He added that it is home to extensive biodiversity and stressed the importance of responsible use and management of oceanic resources.

Conservation initiatives

Mr. Modi said 70% of the world’s tigers are found in India today as a result of ‘Project Tiger’, the country’s pioneering conservation initiative. He said work is under way on Project Lion and Project Dolphin.

Underlining that India’s initiatives are powered by people’s participation, the PM said under ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ more than 63,000 waterbodies have been developed in just about one year. He also credited community participation in the ‘Namami Gange Mission’ which has resulted in the major achievement of the reappearance of the Gangetic Dolphin in many stretches of the river.

