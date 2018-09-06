Plea seeks removal of invasive trees

more-in

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, hearing a public interest litigation petition which sought a direction for the removal of invasive trees from the Tamil Nadu region of the Western Ghats, has directed the National Board for Wildlife to look into the issue and pass appropriate directions.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and N. Sathish Kumar also directed the counsel for the Central Government to get instructions in the case towards the removal of invasive species, in order to preserve the Western Ghats. The case has been posted for further hearing. The petitioner, M. Saravanan of Madurai, claimed that wattle, acacia, eucalyptus and other species had swallowed over 22,000 hectares of the Shola forests. The fast-growing commercially exotic trees left little space for the wildlife to move freely, he said.

He sought a direction for the constitution of an expert committee to look into the menace of such invasive species.