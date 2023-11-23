HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Peru lost more than half of its glacier surface in just over half a century, scientists say

The factor that causes the greatest impact is the increase in the average global temperature, causing an accelerated retreat of glaciers

November 23, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

AP
A boy fishes for trout at lake Rajupaquinan at Huascaran natural reserve in Ancash. Peru has more tropical glaciers than any other nation but rising temperatures linked to global warming are shrinking the ice masses, filling existing lakes to the brim and spawning hundreds of new ones. Picture taken November 29.

A boy fishes for trout at lake Rajupaquinan at Huascaran natural reserve in Ancash. Peru has more tropical glaciers than any other nation but rising temperatures linked to global warming are shrinking the ice masses, filling existing lakes to the brim and spawning hundreds of new ones. Picture taken November 29. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Peru has lost more than half of its glacier surface in the last six decades, and 175 glaciers became extinct due to climate change between 2016 and 2020, Peruvian scientists from the state agency that studies glaciers said Wednesday.

“In 58 years, 56.22% of the glacial coverage recorded in 1962 has been lost,” said Mayra Mejía, an official with Peru's National Institute of Research of Mountain Glaciers and Ecosystems, or Inaigem.

The factor that causes the greatest impact is the increase in the average global temperature, causing an accelerated retreat of glaciers, especially those in tropical areas, Jesús Gómez, director of glacier research at Inaigem, told The Associated Press.

ALSO READ
Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming isn't controlled, study finds

The South American country has 1,050 square kilometers (405 square miles) of glacial coverage left, an area representing about 44% of what was recorded in 1962, when the first glacier inventory was carried out.

Mejía, an expert in glaciology, said there are some mountain ranges in Peru where glaciers have almost disappeared, namely Chila, which has lost 99% of its glacial surface since 1962.

Chila is key because the first waters that give rise to the Amazon River, the longest and mightiest in the world, descend from the glacier.

Beatriz Fuentealva, president of Inagem, said the loss of glaciers increases the risks for those living in lowland areas, as was the case in 1970 when a huge sheet of ice from the snow-capped Huascarán, in the northern Andes, broke off after a 7.9 magnitude earthquake, falling on a lagoon and causing a mud avalanche that destroyed the city of Yungay and left more than 20,000 dead.

Related Topics

climate change / global warming / Peru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.