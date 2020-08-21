Amidst the pandemic, people in Visakhapatnam are making their own Ganesh idols

Avoiding the rush in markets, several residents in the city are turning to DIY idols that are green and sustainable

The buzz around Ganesh Chaturthi begins almost a week ahead at Hemlatha Ganesh's home in Visakhapatnam every year. A strong advocate of sustainable living, she has maintained an eco-friendly theme for her festive decor from the past five years. This year is no different; just that the festivities will be much subdued. Unlike every year, Hemlatha will not be bringing the idol from the potters of Kummari Veedhi (potter's colony), nor would she be making a long list of puja essentials to be procured from the market. Instead, she along with her two daughters have spent half their day to make their own clay idol two days ahead of the festival.

Like Hemlatha, many families are avoiding stepping into crowded markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and preferring to make their idol at home. While some are making it with clay, a few are digging into their kitchen ingredients to make the idol with flours or turmeric.

"We had some leftover clay at home which we used to make the idol with the help of DIY videos. We have decided to use whatever we have at home for the decor. This time, all the native plant species in my terrace garden will be used to make the 'Ganesha in a forest' theme," says Hemlatha.

Evolving traditions

For 25-year-old Sulakshana Anu, Ganesh Chaturthi brings back a lot of childhood memories. As a child, helping her parents in cleaning every corner of the house then decking it up to welcome the elephant lord is what she enjoyed the most. The excitement to see what kind of idol her father chose was unmatched. But this year, she is looking forward to something else.

“My sister and I will be making the idol at home this year. We are amidst a pandemic, and our best chance of surviving it is to maintain distance from people. So it does not make sense going around the town to choose an idol. Making it at home is safer for us and for others,” says the resident of Muralinagar.

“We will be making the idol with maida and turmeric powder as we do not have clay at home. Also, maida is easier to roll into balls and shape them into stomach, trunk and ears. The turmeric will be added to give colour to the idol,” Sulakshana says.

In the past two days, the household of Vijay Anand Satapathy has transformed into an art studio. He, along with his brother and mother, are making their own Ganesha for the festival.

“We get our idol from a potter in the Old Town area. But since the place is generally crowded we decided to make our idol with the clay that is used for gardening. None of us has any experience of sculpting, so we relied on Youtube videos. After a lot of trail-and-error, we finally got the right shape,” chuckles Vijay who works in Pune but is at home in Visakhapatnam due to the pandemic.

Vijay Anand Satapathy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vijay is also making extra idols to gift it to his neighbours and friends. “I want to initiate the habit of low-key and eco-friendly celebrations. So the idols that I will be gifting will have seeds of native plants embedded in them. They can be planted in pots rather than immersing them in water. I wanted to promote this idea as every year I keep seeing flowers and half-broken Ganesha idols being washed ashore after the festival,” he adds.

Pioneering change

Artist Anita Rao has been busy sculpting and moulding terracotta to make her own Ganesha idol at home. A student of the Department of Fine Arts in Andhra University, she has made a couple of idols to give away to family and friends. "Terracotta does not leave any toxins once immersed. Since firing is not done in the kiln, it is completely eco-friendly. The clay is natural and easily dissolves in water," she says. The idol is left to dry for two days. "I like the rustic look of terracotta, so I don't paint it," she says and adds: "You can use organic colours or head to your kitchen and find turmeric and beetroot to extract colours.”

Schools are also celebrating the festival through the online classes by involving children in making eco-friendly idols. Five-year-old Swara Patil is excited to make her own idol with play dough during her online class. "I have my play dough set ready and I am looking forward to make my first Ganesha idol this year," she says. Her elder sister Sanika will be making her idol during her online class with flour, turmeric, milk and cotton.

Subha Dalai of Ralla Bella International School says, "Every year we have been celebrating the festival by involving the students in making an eco-friendly Ganesha idol with clay or play dough. We want to stick to our traditions and demonstrate a simple method of making it during the online classes as well as drive home the point that staying at home and celebrating responsibly during this pandemic is of paramount importance."

Most people have this time preferred to order in the puja essentials for Ganesh Chaturthi. Tanuja Ramsai Raju has ordered an eco-friendly puja kit that will be home delivered. She has also been urging her family and friends to go for home-made clay Ganeshas and celebrate the festival indoors. No permissions have been given in Visakhapatnam for setting up public pandals this festival. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Aishwarya Rastogi says that no gathering or processions will be allowed during the festival in city in view of the pandemic. The district police department has also been creating awareness to celebrate the festival at home and for not setting up pandals in public places.