Great Nicobar project will not evict tribes, says Centre

March 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Government says 7.114 sq. km of tribal reserve area is proposed to be utilised for the project, but that is subject to the protection of interests of local tribespeople; L-G of Andaman and Nicobar Islands has constituted an Empowered Committee to obtain views on the impact of the project

The Hindu Bureau

The Great Nicobar Project includes a transshipment port, an airport, a power plant, and a greenfield township. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Displacement of tribespeople will not be allowed to make room for the ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar island project, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs told the Rajya Sabha on March 29. 

The project being implemented by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation (ANIIDCO), includes a transshipment port, an airport, a power plant, and a greenfield township. 

In response to a question from Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweshwar Tudu said that a total of 7.114 sq. km. of tribal reserve area will be utilised for the project. In November 2022,  The Hindu had reported that the project had received Stage 1 clearance from the Union Environment and Forest Ministry to divert 130.75 sq. km. of forest land for this purpose.

However, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said that the utilisation of tribal reserve area will be subject to the interests of the local tribespeople living in the area, especially the Shompen tribe, which is classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG). 

In its reply, the government said the utilisation of the tribal reserve area will be subject to the following conditions: “The interests of tribal population especially Shompen, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group are not affected adversely; Strict implementation of the provisions of Protection of Aborigine Tribe (PAT) Regulation to protect the interest of the Shompen; The displacement of tribals will not be allowed; and Eco-tourism will be regulated in effective manner.”

Further, the government said that the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had already constituted an Empowered Committee to obtain views and consultations on the impact of the project. This committee consists of concerned government departments, anthropologists and experts, the Tribal Affairs Ministry said. 

It added that the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had in its 306th meeting held in August 2022, “decided that the project activities shall not disturb Shompen tribe and their habitation”.

