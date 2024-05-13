ADVERTISEMENT

Panel flags lack of progress in reversing Meghalaya coal mining damage

Published - May 13, 2024 02:20 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Brojendra Prasad Katakey committee has also sought the closure of abandoned pits in the State

The Hindu Bureau

People living in areas around the mines continue to suffer due to continued acid mine drainage from the mine pits that have not been closed yet. File | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

A one-member panel appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya to handle coal-related issues has flagged the lack of progress in restoring the environment damaged by rat-hole coal mining in the northeastern State.

The Justice (retired) Brojendra Prasad Katakey also underlined the non-utilisation of the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF) apart from the sanctioning of a few projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal coal mining activities still on in Meghalaya: report

The High Court appointed Justice Katakey in April 2022 to recommend measures to the Meghalaya government in compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had banned the hazardous rat-hole coal mining in April 2014.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rat-hole mining involves digging small tunnels large enough for a person to crawl through to extract coal. 

Court scales down ‘grandiose’ Meghalaya plan to check coal mining

In its 22nd interim report submitted to the court last week, the panel said necessary steps need to be taken by the departments concerned for restoring the mining-affected ecology of Meghalaya with ₹400 crore in the MEPRF and another ₹100 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the people living in areas around the mines — most of them abandoned — continue to suffer due to continued acid mine drainage from the mine pits that have not been closed yet.

The committee also said that auditing the source of coal used in the coke oven, ferroalloy, and captive power plants of cement factories was under way and expected to be completed within three weeks.

An audit committee formed for this purpose considered the representations from two coke plants. It apprised the Katakey panel of ₹2.24 crore to be paid by these two plants toward royalty and cess for using unaccounted coal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interim report said the transportation of re-assessed or re-verified inventoried coal to the designated depots has not been completed yet, as the drone survey to find out the availability of any further mined coal in the districts concerned is yet to commence.

The panel recommended the conduct of the drone survey immediately after the completion of the transportation of re-assessed or re-verified inventoried coal to the Coal India Limited-designated depots.

The objective of the survey is to locate deposits of coal illegally mined after the imposition of the NGT ban and to take the required steps including the seizure of such coal under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US