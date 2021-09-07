Over 50 species recorded at season’s first birdwatching tour at Podugupalem Lake near Visakhapatnam

07 September 2021 19:31 IST

Podugupalem Lake is one of the major birding hotspots of the region. Frequented by many winter migratory species, hill destruction is affecting this avian paradise

If there is one thing a birder will tell you it is that anything can turn up anywhere, at any time. So when on a balmy Sunday morning, a small team of birders and nature lovers headed to Podugupalem Lake, about 28 kilometres from Visakhapatnam, they had little inkling that the season’s first guided birdwatching tour would open their eyes to over 50 species.

The 15-strong group armed with binoculars and digital cameras recorded many bird species at the well-known birding hotspot near Anandapuram. The bird watcher’s paradise has recorded over 150 species till date. Winter migrants, including ducks and raptors are recorded here every year.

The season’s first birdwatching tour was organised by Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE) as part of its series of nature walks for the year. Fifty-four species of birds were recorded during the two-hour session.

Advertising

Advertising

Between the shrieks of shikra and the splash of red-wattled lapwing, the camera shutters clicked.

Although a number of birds such as the Indian silverbill, cinnamon bittern, grey-bellied woodpecker, whiskered tern and Asian openbill stork were spotted here, it was the small prey bird, shikra, with its with sharp features and the scaly-breasted munia that excited the birders the most. Many of the participants were first-time bird watchers who were delighted with the introduction to a whole new world. “We were greeted by a lark doing a mud bath as soon as we started the walk. A highlight of the tour was definitely when a couple of munias happily sauntered on the narrow muddy lane right in front of us, almost as if they posing for pictures. It was a delightful experience for my two kids (seven and three years of age) as well,” said Shravya Garuda, who participated in the event with her family.

“Since the place is largely undisturbed, it is possible to observe the birds at close quarters,” said V. Bhagyasree, secretary of WCTRE. “The tour was the first in a series we are planning in other major birding hotspots such as Kondakarlava, Meghadrigedda and Mudasarlova reservoirs. We also plan to highlight a number of small water bodies within city limits that attract many bird species.”

Birding Dos and Don’ts Early morning or late evening is the perfect time for birdwatching.

Be silent and attentive.

Wear clothes in colours that blend with the environment, preferably greens and browns.

Do not stumble off the path in the quest of an elusive shot

Don’t think that being interested in birds is enough. Action is just as important.

Volunteer with local organisations to protect wildlife habitats or in spreading awareness.

Bird watching does not require a great investment except perhaps for a pair of binoculars. As the popularity of birdwatching grows, birders need to help preserve the ecosystem as well. “Today, this once undisturbed area is threatened due to hill destruction at one end of the lake. Concrete jungles are expanding. Our objective is not only to help people enjoy birdwatching, but also to make them actively involved in protecting these habitats by spreading awareness,” says Bhagyasree. The concept of co-existence and co-dependence of birds and the other organisms in the ecosystem was explained to the participants.

This winter migratory hotspot has previously been home to notable species such as pied harrier, great crested grebe, tufted duck, lesser whistling duck, Northern pintail, fulvous whistling duck, pallid harrier and black redstart. The birders hope to see the return of these winter migratory birds to the lake later in the year.

As birding activity picks up in Visakhapatnam, places frequented by birders include Kondakarlava, Thotlakonda, sand dunes opposite Rama Naidu Studio, Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park, Thatipudi, Meghadrigedda and Mudasarlova reservoirs.

(To participate in the birding walks by WCTRE, contact 6262344922)