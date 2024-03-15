Over 1.50 lakh migratory birds visited sanctuaries, wetlands in Andhra Pradesh this winter, say forest officials

March 15, 2024 02:47 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - ATAPAKA

In recent times, nature lovers, bird watchers, students and many tourists have been having an enjoyable time at Atapaka Bird Sanctuary with thousands of migratory birds arriving at Kolleru Lake.

Mounds, trees and iron stands erected by the Forest Department in the lake were swarming with the winged visitors, much to the joy of birdwatchers.

“The number of the winged visitors to the State was good this year. Around 1.50 lakh birds arrived in the sanctuaries, water bodies and wetlands in Andhra Pradesh this migratory season,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shanti Priya Pandey.

According to the forest authorities, nearly 50,000 birds were counted in Kolleru Lake, 43,130 birds at Coringa Sanctuary, 37,150 winged visitors at Pulicat Lake, around 16,000 birds at Nelapattu, and 8,000 birds at Uppalapadu, the Additional PCCF told The Hindu on Thursday.

Safe habitat

“I thank the villagers for protecting the birds at the sanctuaries and wetlands. As there was no risk posed by humans, the migratory birds have been arriving at the lakes and sanctuaries for the winter since decades,” Ms. Shanti Priya Pandey said.

The Forest Department arranged artificial mounds and iron stands to create nesting areas for the migratory birds in the lakes. Instructions were given to Forest Range Officers (FROs), Deputy FROs and beat officers to take measures to provide a conducive atmosphere for the birds.

“Indian skimmers, great knots, greater flamingos, pelicans, painted storks, little egrets, northern pintail, Indian pond herons, Eurasian coots, glossy ibis, lesser whistling ducks, black-winged stilts, black-tailed godwits, grey pelicans, Asian open bill storks, garganey, purple swamphen and other birds were sighted,” the Additional (Wildlife) PCCF said.

“Some thousands of birds visit Atapaka every year. The birds will brood, fly off with their young ones and come back the next winter,” said a villager named V. Rambabu of Atapaka village.

Wildlife photographer Nedunuri Bhavannarayana said he enjoyed taking pictures of many migratory birds from Siberia at the Kolleru Lake.

“As the birds have a safe atmosphere with enough prey, several species stay back at the lake throughout the year. Some winged visitors are coming from far-off places,” Ms. Shanti Priya Pandey said.

