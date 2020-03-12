Watch | Otteri lake becomes a bird watcher's paradise

12 March 2020 14:57 IST

A video on Otteri lake, inside Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur, turning out to be a bird watcher's paradise

Otteri lake inside Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur is turning out to be a bird watcher’s paradise.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the waterbody that had dried up totally until it was restored about three months ago to be teeming with nearly 21 species of birds now.

Also read | Thanks to this engineer, visits to Chennai's zoo are more fun

Advertising

Advertising

According to a birds census in March, there were 3,481 birds of 21 different species. Open billed storks, night herons, little egrets, little cormorants, darters, white breasted kingfishers and cattle egrets are some of thebirds that visits the lake now.

Now, the lake has become one among the major attractions in the zoo among visitors, especially school students and birders. For visitors to walk as well as sit and take in the view, stone benches have been installed along the concrete path near the river bank.