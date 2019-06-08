Ordinary people are fighting big polluters with a simple detection tool: the AQM device

For Clement Jayakumar, a resident of Whitefield, Bengaluru’s information technology hotspot, installing a low-cost air quality monitoring or AQM device was just one of several steps he had to take to fight air pollution in his neighbourhood.

Jayakumar lives in a gated community just 3 km from Graphite India Ltd., the factory accused of polluting the locality in a big way. Similar devices were installed in 13 other places nearby, including a hospital located right opposite the factory.

The devices started yielding results almost immediately. “We noticed that the air quality index (AQI) was touching 400 on some days (moderate AQI is 51 to 100), especially in the mornings before 8 a.m. Clearly, traffic was not to be blamed. With the devices, we now had proof that the factory was polluting our air,” says Jayakumar.

After a prolonged legal battle, the factory finally downed shutters this April. The low-cost AQMs had played a key role.

Thwarted plans

Similarly, in Chennai’s northern suburbs, plans for the construction of a thermal power plant in a densely populated area were shelved after environmental activists and fishermen raised objections. In 2017, schools in Haryana cancelled classes and remained closed for 1-2 days after receiving warnings of severe air pollution and smog. In all these instances, it was low-cost AQMs that helped citizens and organisations to remain alert and take action against polluters.

It’s only in the last few years that low-cost AQMs have come into the market. They can be easily installed and the readings can be accessed and analysed from anywhere. Unlike government-installed devices which are prohibitively expensive and readings from which are usually delayed, these low-cost devices work at the end-user level, alerting ordinary people of the quantum of pollution in the air they breathe.

“Regulatory grade monitors that generate real-time data cost more than a crore each, and are expensive to set up as well. These AQMs have the advantage of both cost and mobility and can be installed easily,” says Aishwarya Sudhir, air quality programme lead of the not-for profit organisation, Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL).

As part of the Healthy Air Coalition, their organisation is installing 40 AQMs across Bengaluru. She says, “The denser the network of air monitoring, the easier it gets to build awareness and drive action. One can also understand where the hotspots of localised sources of air pollution are located.”

Fatal figures

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), nearly 20 million people suffer because of air pollution, and poor air quality is the cause of death of nearly 1.5 million people in India. Globally, air pollution is responsible for about 3 million premature deaths, which is roughly the same toll as that of malaria, tuberculosis and HIV-AIDS combined. The major sources of air pollution are also important drivers of climate change. Despite these well-documented consequences, 92% of the world’s population lives in places where air pollution levels exceed WHO guidelines.

Meanwhile, air quality monitoring is inadequate in some of the most polluted large urban areas in India. As a result, air pollution is neither recognised nor addressed as the public health crisis that it is.

With AQI monitoring by the government available only for a few cities, and that only in a few locales within cities, most residents are unaware of how polluted their air really is. It is this vacuum that low-cost AQMs fill.

Says Ronak Sutaria of Urban Sciences, the company that designs and sells Atmos, a popular low-cost AQM, “My whole idea was to equip citizens with data and information. I had seen such AQMs in California and decided to make something similar here.” There are over 300 Atmos monitors installed across India. Other companies such as Air Care, Air Veda and Kaiterra also offer similar devices.

Atmos, a popular AQM device. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Manas Ranjan Ray, former assistant director at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata, conducted some of the earliest research on health effects of air pollution in India. He says, “In our studies conducted over the past three decades on over 1.3 lakh never-smoking people across India, we found that air pollution adversely affects both physical and mental health of people. Therefore, for mitigation strategies, we need regular air quality data from every part of the country. Even if the monitors can measure a single pollutant like PM 10 accurately and consistently, it will be immensely helpful.”

AQMs have now also received a shot in the arm with researchers from premier institutions like IIT-Kanpur calibrating the devices for more accurate data. “As government installed devices are for regulatory purposes, they have to be extremely precise. These low-cost devices can never do that but we have calibrated it such that their results are very close to the actual readings. Our attempts to determine PM 2.5 levels have been successful and now we are trying to make the devices accurately detect levels of other pollutants like nitric oxide and the ozone molecule,” says S.N. Tripathi, professor at the Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering, IIT-Kanpur.

Ultimately though, the value of low-cost AQMs lies in their ability to act as a catalyst to democratise data. As As Shweta Narayan of Health Energy Initiative (HEI) says, “It is a really valuable tool. Communities affected by pollution now have proof to show the authorities and demand corrective action.” .

The writer is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru. Twitter: @sibi123