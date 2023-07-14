ADVERTISEMENT

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

July 14, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Only three days ago, another translocated male cheetah, Tejas, died at the park.

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

A cheetah at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur. One more cheetah, Suraj, has been confirmed dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on July 14, 2023. File photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp via PTI

One more cheetah, Suraj, has been confirmed dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on July 14, sources confirmed to The Hindu. The cause of death is still being determined. This is the fifth death of an adult cheetah in Kuno, since 20 were translocated from South Africa and Namibia since September 22.

Only three days ago, another translocated male cheetah, Tejas, died at the park.

Suraj was found lying still in Palpur East Forest Range’s Masavani beat by a monitoring team on July 14 morning. When they went closer, they found insects hovering over its neck but it then rose and ran away, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

A team of veterinarians and forest officials rushed to the spot and the cheetah was found dead around 9 a.m., the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is for the first time that a cheetah died in the free range,” he added.

There were injury marks on his back and neck, and a detailed report was awaited, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US