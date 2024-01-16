ADVERTISEMENT

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to seven

January 16, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Kuno National Park which is located in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district is home to several cheetahs translocated from Namibia and South Africa

The Hindu Bureau

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022. File (Image for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

Shaurya, a cheetah that was translocated from Namibia, passed away at the Kuno National Park, authorities confirmed on January 16. Shaurya is the seventh one to die among the 20 Namibian cheetahs since a coalition of cheetahs were first released into the park in September 2022

ALSO READ
Cheetahs may be flown in from new countries

“Today, on 16th January, 2024 around 3:17 PM, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 AM in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found. Following this, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascertained after Post Mortem,” APCCF & Director Lion Project said in a press release.

Kuno National Park which is located in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district is home to several cheetahs translocated from Namibia and South Africa.

With six adult cheetahs dying within the first year of their relocation to India, wildlife experts associated with Project Cheetah were considering options of importing the next batch of big cats from countries other than South Africa and Namibia. A final decision is awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US