Photographers highlight Pondicherry’s ecology

On World Weltand Day, Wetland Photo Contest highlighted the best of Chennai and Puducherry’s natural photography

Many white flamingoes spot the vast Ossudu lake on a cloudy morning; against the serene sight is a faint rainbow adorning the grey skies. This is one of many perfect frames honoured on World Wetlands Day, as part of Pondicherry Heritage Festival 2020. Aimed to raise public awareness of the cultural and natural heritage value of regional wetlands, the free photography contest was organised by the French Institute of Pondicherry, on the theme of Wetlands and Biodiversity in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The contest included five categories: Landscape and Nature, Landscape and Humans, Fauna, Small Fauna and Flora. Here are the winners from each, as well as the grand prix winner across all categories. The photographs are on display at French Institute of Pondicherry, till March 2.

Bee sucking nectar At Oussudu Lake in Puducherry, Flora Category

