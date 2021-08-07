‘Nursery schools’ for avians open

July and August signify a time when many resident bird species in Chennai and surrounding areas go through a rite of passage with the juveniles among them having to flap their way to independence. Tracking a few young birds that are getting accustomed to being on their own, while also mastering group behaviours

Humans are uniquely privileged to act juvenile throughout their lifetime, hanging forever on their parents’ coattails. Ticking only to a biological clock, the avian nest allows no room for this indulgence. There are only short windows within which to bond and breed, feed and foster and move on to raising the next brood. The young are forced to be fast learners, often having to rough it out. In Chennai and surrounding areas, the month of July and August mark a rite of passage for many resident bird species, with their juveniles flapping towards independence.

Meet some of these youngsters who have enrolled in the nursery classes for this avian academic year in Sholinganallur, Pallikaranai and Perumbakkam.

A painting in progress

On the evening of August 2, a juvenile painted stork (mycteria leucocephala)

animates the otherwise drearily empty northern bounds of the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands. The whir of earth-mover engines on the adjacent Perumbakkam Main Road — which in fact signifies a multi-department exercise involving the Pallikaranai Marsh and associated marshlands — has led to the straggling resident birds to occupy the innards of the wetland. Birds generally have a heightened threat perception, sending their flight and fight mechanisms into overdrive. This painted stork is too young to appreciate these defence mechanisms. On a lone fishing expedition — probably net practice — the juvenile sticks around unmindful of the activity around it.

A preschool for waterbirds Residents of Kamakotti Nagar in Pallikaranai have one foot in the wild while being firmly planted in civilisation.

A soggy patch in the locality collects water during the monsoons and retains sufficient amount of it long enough to serve as a preschool for growing waterbirds.

While juveniles may carelessly splash about in the waters, and even park themselves on the sparse greenery around it, fledglings barely out of their nests take a cautious dip, under parental supervision.

Around this time of the year, field notes by Sundaravel Palanivel, a resident of Kamakotti Nagar and a birder, would have references to juveniles of the major waterbirds that are resident in these parts.

Last year around the same time, he would regularly observe a black-headed ibis take off with its juvenile in tow, from a tree on the nearby NIOT campus that overlooks this boggy patch.

“The two would make a flying visit to the Pallikaranai marsh and return to their perch. The parent would appear to be teaching its young the essentials of flying,” remarks Sundaravel, whose field notes this year predictably include sightings of juveniles of the Eurasian spoonbill and the purple heron, apart from the other waterbirds.



Painted storks are largely group foragers, often together disturbing the shallow waters by scuffing their feet against the soggy earth underneath in an almost synchronised action, surfacing fish. Only flamingos can pull off this act more elegantly.

This juvenile painted stork attempts this time-worn ruse, and it may be some time before it perfects the skill. Though instinct may order a bird’s steps, it learns to walk the path of instinct better through skill-training. It takes years of skill-training by young Eurasian oystercatchers (winter migrants in our parts) to prefect what is instinctual to them: picking and cracking open preys with different techniques — a behaviour sufficiently documented and studied.

A parent black-headed ibis flying along with its juvenile in Pallikaranai. Photo: Sundaravel Palanivel

There is an air of uncertainty about the young painted stork, betraying that its initiation into independent living is recent. When I bring this up in a rambling conversation about recent bird sightings, with ornithologist V Santharam, he observes: “Among the resident waterbirds in these parts, painted storks breed a little later, starting in early-January and going on till April-May. It may probably be to avoid competition.” Painted storks are among waterbirds that breed in multi-species breeding colonies. Almost all the other big waterbirds in these parts stick to the regular breeding timeline: November to March.

To all appearances, this painted stork did not succeed in its fishing mission, at least during the time it spent on the northern extremity, when it largely “stood and stared” much like what WH Davies wanted to do but could not. Here is a wager: if this writer sets eyes on this bird a couple of weeks from now, it would have progressed well into the ways of grown-ups — which only means no more 10-minute-long poses for a stranger’s camera.

A perforated bill?

On August 3, at a mildly wooded section along the southern side of the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands, a juvenile shikra (accipiter badius) was testing the strength of Indian-redwood branches, flitting from one tree to another. What appeared at first to be youthful inquisitiveness turned out to be an altogether different matter. In all probability, the young bird was being listless. One side of its beak, largely the lower mandible, was unusually damaged. Beak abnormalities can exist from birth.

A juvenile shikra with an injured bill, one that seems perforated as a result of a misadventure. The bird is seen perched on the branch of an Indian redwood tree, in Sholinganallur on August 3, 2021. Photo: Prince Frederick

Diseases and injuries can also result in evidently disfigured beaks. A perforated bill is unusual in a terribly tragic way — a thought echoed by Santharam, when this writer shared an image of this hapless and doleful-looking young shikra with him. The ornithologist even proceeded to run it past a veterinarian to get to the bottom of it.

Conclusive answers about what caused this unusual-looking beak may not be possible, but it would help to know if the unfortunate bird could be helped somehow.

A raptor with a perforated bill goes hugely against the image of what it means to be a raptor. There is a practical and chilling side to it: Deformed and hugely damaged bills can prevent birds from feeding themselves, therefore causing them to starve and die.

While damaged bills do not grow back, there are indeed encouraging stories of birds being fitted out with artificial beak parts, particularly with 3D printing technology in recent times. Or, this juvenile should learn to survive with a beak considerably low on functionality.

A finishing school

In many species, the learning that stretches from the fledging stage (when the young discovers the capacity for flight) to the fully-adult stage (when it discovers the capacity for reproduction and handling associated responsibilities) is also marked by the acquisition of “social graces” (pardon the usage loaded with anthropomorphism). Intra-species competition manifesting as a scramble for territories and mates cannot be wished away. However, birds instinctively cotton on to the fact that personal survival is not entirely the result of individual enterprise and also requires a mastery of community behaviours.

The purple moorhen has a cooperative breeding system where helpers assist the breeding pair in taking care of nestlings. Photo: Rama Neelamegam

“Coopetition” — a handy portmanteau term usually reserved for intra-team dynamics involving a delicate balance between cooperation and competition — best describes relations between birds within a species that may share territories and bloodlines. Partly learned and nurtured behaviours of cooperation shine through the instinctive competition that is hardwired into them. It is best illustrated by the concept of “helpers” noticed in a few species given to cooperative breeding practices. Helpers assist a breeding pair in facing the challenges that go with raising a brood. In our parts, a ready example for cooperative breeding is the purple moorhen (porphyrio poliocephalus).

Across species that practise cooperating breeding, helpers are painted with two brushes: primary helpers (children-birds from an earlier brood) and secondary helpers (non-related).

A juvenile purple heron at Kamakotti Nagar in Pallikaranai. Photo: Sundaravel Palanivel

“Young birds may sometimes take a really long time for reproduction — in the second year. Sometimes, it may take much longer — four to five years — before they can breed, due to limited resources. These individuals may end up helping their parents raise their siblings (half-brothers and half-sisters, if you like). Usually, helpers (that is, primary helpers) are from an earlier brood, having stayed back and settled down to helping their parents, as they have not got enough mating opportunities due to limited resources,” explains Santharam. “This whole thing works when there is a shortage of mates, nesting sites and resources. Specialist birds that are fussy about their nest sites may have this system. It may also be present in species where the sex ratio is not equal.”

(‘Resident Watch’ discusses resident birds of Chennai and surrounding areas)