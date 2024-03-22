No microplastics: new rules queer the pitch for ‘biodegradable’ plastics

March 22, 2024 03:06 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

Biodegradable plastics are defined as materials capable of “degradation by biological processes in specific environment such as soil, landfill” without leaving “any microplastics”

The Environment Ministry has introduced rules that make it harder for makers of disposable plastic ware to label such products as ’biodegradable’, introducing a stipulation that they must not leave any microplastics behind. Biodegradable plastic and compostable plastic are projected as the two broad kinds of technological fixes to India’s burgeoning problem of plastic waste pollution. ALSO READ Microplastics in sewage become 'hubs' for drug-resistant bacteria: study

Biodegradable plastic involves plastic goods being treated before they are sold. When discarded, the material is expected to decompose naturally over time though there are no tests yet to determine if such plastics completely degrade. Compostable plastics, on the other hand, do degrade, but require industrial or large municipal waste management facilities to do so.

No microplastics

A new set of amendments to India’s Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2024, made public last week, defines biodegradable plastics as not only capable of “...degradation by biological processes in specific environment such as soil, landfill...” but also as materials that do not leave “any microplastics...”

The caveat about microplastics in the updated rules does not specify which chemical tests can be used to establish the absence of microplastics, or to what extent microplastics must be reduced in a sample in order to consider them eliminated, says Sunil Panwar, CEO, Symphony Environmental India. The company offers technologies that, when added to regular single-use plastics, makes them biodegradable.