NHRC chairperson expresses concern over dumping of e-waste by developed countries

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Mohammed Yousuf

ADVERTISEMENT

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd.) on Wednesday expressed concern over the dumping of e-waste in developing countries by developed countries, an NHRC statement said.

Justice Mishra was virtually addressing the annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Forum of national human rights institutions of countries in the region when he called for a stop to the practice in order "to universally ensure human rights for a healthy sustainable environment".

He said a multi-pronged strategy was needed to combat climate change in a time-bound manner by all countries. He added that the NHRC, the Supreme Court and the government had made interventions to protect the environment. He said India had demonstrated its commitment to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and made efforts to build sustainable cities.