NGT forms 3-member committee to evaluate risk over Nayara Energy expansion

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the project proponent Nayara Energy to ensure that all necessary safeguards are adopted and EC conditions duly complied.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a three-member committee to evaluate the risk associated with the expansion of oil refinery of Nayara Energy Limited, owned by Russian giant Rosneft, in Gujarat and suggest remedial measures.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, while refusing to interfere with the grant of Environmental Clearance, directed the project proponent Nayara Energy to ensure that all necessary safeguards are adopted and EC conditions duly complied.

“Invoking Precautionary principle, we constitute a three member Committee of Chief Wildlife Warden, Gujarat, Director, Marine National Park and State PCB to evaluate the risk associated with the activities of expansion of the project and suggest remedial measures to be taken.

“The committee may recommend safety measures to prevent accidents on account of operation of the activities by ensuring proper on-site and off-site emergency plans and hospital backup and awareness in the local residents,” said the Bench, also comprising Justice M Sathyanarayanan.

The tribunal said the issue of requisite audits on maintenance of flora and fauna and coastal management may also be looked into.

“Further issue of regular dissemination of environmental benefits may also be looked into. Such study may be undertaken within three months. The report may be submitted to the Chairman State PCB. Recommendation in the report will be is treated as additional conditions for the EC, subject to any challenge of such conditions, before an appropriate forum in accordance with law,” the Bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Gujarat resident Sanghar Zuber Ismail against the EC to Nayara Energy for expansion of Refinery Capacity from 20 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) to 46 MMTPA with Petro-Chemical Complex, at Vadinar is small coastal town located in Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

During the hearing, Nayara assured the Bench that the EC conditions will be duly complied and all due mitigation measures will be taken to ensure safety of the mangroves and the marine environment.