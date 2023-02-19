ADVERTISEMENT

NGT directs authorities to demolish hotel constructed in Sundarbans

February 19, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Sundarbans was a critically vulnerable coastal area (CVCA) under the coastal regulation zone notifications and no construction was permissible in a CVCA, a bench said

PTI

A part of the Sundarbans delta on the Bay of Bengal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities in West Bengal to demolish a hotel constructed in Sundarbans in violation of environmental norms.

ALSO READ
Climate change, salinity and menstrual health problems: Sundarbans women battle triple whammy 

The tribunal was hearing a matter pertaining to the permissibility of a hotel construction in Sundarbans, for which the West Bengal State Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA) had raised objections.

A bench of Chairperson Justice A. K. Goel said Sundarbans was a critically vulnerable coastal area (CVCA) under the coastal regulation zone notifications and no construction was permissible in a CVCA.

“We uphold the stand of WBCZMA and declare the constructions made by the project proponent to be illegal. A joint committee of WBSCZMA, district magistrate and senior superintendent of police (SSP) may ensure the demolition of illegal constructions and restoration of the area within three months from today,” the Bench also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and B. Amit Sthalekar along with expert member A. Senthil Vel said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bench noted that mangroves protect life and property by obstructing strong winds and tidal actions.

"Mangroves... provide important ecosystem services for flood protection in coastal areas and also benefit the region economically and construction of concrete structures near the coast changes its geological characteristics and causes irreversible damage to the mangrove ecosystem," it said.  

Also Read | CAG report highlights gross environmental violations in Ramsar sites, EKW, Sunderbans

The Bench said the project proponent started construction in April 2019 illegally but sought post facto CRZ clearance for the first time in July 2021.

Referring to a 1996 judgment of the Supreme Court, the Bench underlined that the apex court had disapproved the reduction of no-construction zones from 100 metres to 50 metres, having regard to ecological consideration for the protection of the coastal area. 

The tribunal also noted its earlier observations that said, “Sundarbans which is densely covered by mangrove forests is one of the largest reserves for the Bengal tiger…houses a large variety of birds, reptiles and invertebrate species, including the saltwater crocodile…the Sundarbans has been declared as a National Park and it is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site… and a designated Ramsar site.” 

The green panel also said there was an apprehension of areas close to the sea being affected by climate change and so a suitable distance must be maintained from the sea for any construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US