Why It Matters | The new Venice? New York City is sinking

What are the facts? The city that never sleeps is slowly sinking under its own weight, a new study has revealed. New York is reportedly sagging at the rate of 1-2 mm/year, even as the sea level rises. It is one of the most densely populated cities in the world, with a population of over 8 million people. It is also home to nearly a million buildings, including numerous skyscrapers. The immense weight of these structures, estimated to be around 771 billion kg, is causing the city to buckle, the study said. Lower Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn in particular are at higher risk.

What is the context?

Located at the tip of New York state, where the Hudson River meets the Atlantic Ocean, New York City is famously vulnerable to natural disasters.

“New York faces significant challenges from flood hazard; the threat of sea level rise is three- to four-times higher than the global average along the Atlantic coast of North America,” lead researcher Tom Parsons wrote in a New York Post article .

article Hurricane Sandy forced seawater from the Atlantic into the city while the deluge from Hurricane Ida flooded the drainage systems.

Researchers fear that repeated storms, rising sea levels and anthropogenic activities will compromise the structural integrity of numerous buildings in the city.

Constant exposure to saltwater, due to sea-level rise, can also corrode reinforced steel and chemically weaken concrete.

Why does it matter?