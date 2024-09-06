ADVERTISEMENT

New spider species discovered in Tamil Nadu’s Palani Hills

Updated - September 06, 2024 03:00 am IST - Chennai

The taxonomic description of Carrhotus piperus, detailed in the Journal of Insect Biodiversity and Systematics, increases the known Carrhotus species count in India to 10 and to 37 globally

The Hindu Bureau

The discovery of Carrhotus piperus occurred during a 2016 survey in Thadiyankudisai, Dindigul. Photo: Special Arrangement

A new species of jumping spider, Carrhotus piperus, has been identified in the lower Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu. 

This discovery yet again highlights the region’s rich biodiversity and brings the number of known Carrhotus species in India to 10, and to 37 globally. The species was taxonomically described and illustrated in detail by John Caleb T.D. from the Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, and M. Sampathkumar from the ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources, Bengaluru.

The chance discovery occurred during a 2016 survey in Thadiyankudisai, Dindigul, where Dr. Sampathkumar found the spider on pepper (Piper nigrum) plants, about two metres above the ground. The specific epithet, ‘piperus’, is derived from the plant’s generic name, reflecting the spider’s distinctive habitat.

The spider is distinguishable from its closely-related species by its unique prolateral protrusion and beak-shaped embolus, setting it apart from other members of its genus.

