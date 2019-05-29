New species of wasp identified in Goa

A new species of wasp from the genus Kudakrumia has been recently identified by scientists in Goa.

The wasp, Kudakrumia rangnekari, was named after Goa-based researcher Parag Rangnekar.

“A species being named after me comes as a complete surprise. Mixed feelings at the moment, of joy and for some unknown reason slightly uncomfortable,” Mr. Rangnekar said. The new species was collected in the forests of Western Ghats.

His quest to document the butterflies of this unique region resulted in a record of 220 species, of which 13 species had not been described before.

He is the author of a book “Butterflies of Goa”, which is perhaps a first field guide with photographs of the species found in this region.

Mr. Rangnekar, who is the founder-president of the Goa Bird Conservation Network, has now taken up the documentation of the dragonflies in the State.

The holotype is from Kotigao Wildlife Sanctuary of Goa of northern Western Ghats and the paratype is from Ranipuram hill of Kerala of southern Western Ghats.