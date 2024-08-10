Neelakurinji becomes a ‘threatened species,’ officially

Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana), the purplish flowering shrub, which blooms once in 12 years, has been included on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) official Red List of threatened species. This is the first ever Global Red List assessment for this flagship species of the montane grasslands of southwest India.

The latest global assessment confirms its threatened status in the Vulnerable (Criteria A2c) category of the IUCN. The mass blooming of the flower is a huge tourist attraction. The blooming was reported recently, though not in a vast spread, at Peerumade in Idukki.

The assessment was done by Amitha Bachan K.H. and Devika M. Anilkumar of the Centre for Ecology Taxonomy Conservation and Climate Change (CEtC) of the Western Ghats Hornbill Foundation at the Research Department of Botany, MES Asmabi College, Kodungalloor, and reviewed by Aparna Watwe of the Western Ghats Plant Specialist Group.

Delay in assessment

“The species was considered threatened but was not evaluated against IUCN global standards until this assessment. Its distribution across the montane sky island landscapes in the Western Ghats, its nature of blooming once in 12 years, and lack of ecological studies were the major hindrances to a comprehensive assessment,” said Dr. Bachan.

The scientists, who have been studying the ecology and conservation of some threatened species of the Western Ghats, were part of the Global Red List assessment team.

Strobilanthes kunthiana is an endemic shrub of three-metre height, seen only in the high-altitude shola grassland ecosystems of five mountain landscapes of southwest India at an elevation of 1,340–2,600 m. Known for their massive blooming, they impart purplish blue colours to the mountain grasslands and are popularly known as Neelakurinji (Blue Strobilanthes) blooms. They are semelparous with showy synchronous blooming and fruiting at every 12 years at the end of the life cycle, which has been reported since 1832.

Main threats

Neelakurinji is threatened mainly due to its fragile habitat in the montane high altitude grasslands that has been under pressure of conversion for tea and softwood plantations, and urbanisation, say the scientists.

“Almost 40% of the habitat has been lost, the remaining is under pressure from invasion of exotic species such as eucalyptus and black wattle. Infrastructure development, afforestation programmes and climate change pose a threat to the Neelakurinji. Hence, the species has been assessed as Vulnerable A2c.”

Spread of the species

The actual area of occupancy of Neelakurinji is 220 sq km and extent of occurrence is 25,510 sq km. The species has 34 subpopulations within 14 ecoregions of the high-altitude mountain ranges of southwest India. There are 33 subpopulations in the Western Ghats and one in the Eastern Ghats (Yercaud, Shevaroy Hills), Dr. Bachan said. Most subpopulations are in the Nilgiris of Tamil Nadu, followed by Munnar, Palani-Kodaikanal, and Anamalai mountains.