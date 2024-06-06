Nature journaling: How people are rediscovering the world through art and observation in India

Sitting beside the window at her home at Dahisar, the northernmost suburb of Mumbai, Sefi George would be saddened every year to watch the municipal corporation staff trim down the glorious red and green canopy of a gulmohar tree ahead of the monsoon. Often with nothing left but the trunk. But every year, the tree would rise like a phoenix from the ashes with its magnificent blooms.

The cycle repeated every year and Sefi oscillated between sadness and joy...till she decided to document it in her Nature journal. “That’s when I started observing a pattern. I made watercolour sketches of the different phases of the tree and jotted down my observations during the change of seasons. That made me delve further, research more on this,” says Sefi.

And then one day, she could join the dots with the satisfaction of self-discovery. “Gulmohar, though a common avenue tree in Mumbai, is not native to the region and due to its shallow roots, it is not suited to Mumbai’s weather. During the monsoon, it is very likely to fall and cause damage to life and property; the reason why pruning is needed,” she adds. Sefi has been one of the active participants of the ongoing International Nature Journaling Week (INJW). Earlier this week, her journal of Gulmohar Blooms marked the theme of Growth and Development on the second day of the INJW.

A regular every year, Sefi has been participating in this annual event of Nature journaling since it began in 2020 and it has made her understanding of the environment and Nature deeper, she says. Last year, she documented 25 species of birds at the fragile ecosystem of mangroves at Dahisar. “The journals feel like a personal narrative,” she says.

Like Sefi, many artists and Nature enthusiasts across India get busy with their sketchbooks during the first week of June every year.

The beginning

Started by Bethan Burton, an artist and environmental educator from Brisbane in Australia, International Nature Journaling Week is celebrated every year from June 1 to 7. The idea came about in early in 2020, when Bethan wished to create a global event which would celebrate Nature journaling and bring like-minded people together. Bethan says that she believes in the power of Nature journaling to connect people with Nature. She collaborated with environmental educator Jules Woolford for creating the first event, which saw journalers from 93 countries accessing the resources on the INJW website and thousands of journal pages shared on social media. “The event showed us that this community of passionate Nature lovers has so much to share. The spirit of love and collaboration was deeply felt during the event,” Bethan says.

INJW today has a team of Nature journal teachers who volunteered their time to bring a series of free workshops during INJW.

Back in Chennai, Aswathi Asokan journals her way to the hospital where she attends to her mother while spotting and jotting down the beauty in the mundane. A little spider that leaped onto a blooming ixora; butterflies mud-puddling; the tender white nerium with its contrast sharp leaves. “This week I have been sketching from the hospital space to be a part of the INJW; the entire process has had a calming effect on me,” says Aswathi, who started Nature journaling four years ago on International Nature Journaling Week, inspired by the social media trend.

How to get started

Visakhapatnam-based artist and art educator Tanya Narayan says it doesn’t require much other than a sketchbook and pencil/pen and a keen eye to get started. “Observe the surroundings, plants, birds, animals, their behavioural pattern and response to the weather at that time. And this can be observed from your home as well,” says Tanya. Tanya documents the varied hues of Nature in Visakhapatnam’s parks and urban spaces. To mark INJW, she recently introduced the concept in her art classes for children as young as eight years old.

According to her, Nature and any kind of journaling, helps one develop mindfulness, an awareness of the environment, the processes happening around an individual. “Sometimes very common elements go unnoticed, it can be a flower, a tree, or a crow. When we journal it, we see it clearly... maybe for the first time in our life. A thought process starts automatically and we see its importance in the ecosystem,” she adds.

Similarly in daily life too, she says, certain things are taken for granted. “But when we journal, they have their own importance and have a special place for themselves. So, the quality of our thought improves; we get into a habit of taking out some quiet time to reflect, be mindful, we learn to attach importance to common things. In the process we facilitate creating a relationship between inside and outside us,” she says.

Pune-based illustrator Shubhangi Chetan loves spending hours under old and huge banyan trees in the city’s Koregaon park, rendering their beauty in words and colours in her often bilingual (English and Marathi) Nature journaling posts. She is an illustrator for children’s books and has been homeschooling her two children who accompany her on her daily walks to the parks of Pune while watching her journal the observations. “I truly believe that knowing our surroundings is a form of education,” she says. On day five of INJW, Shubhangi documented the theme of Fruiting and Dispersal with her observation of a cotton plant that she clicked on her way to Maheswar. “For me, it is like unravelling Nature’s mysteries, one sketch at a time,” she says.

