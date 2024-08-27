GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namibian male cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Pavan, who is among the cheetahs from Namibia, was the only one of the cheetahs who was released into the wild

Updated - August 27, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy
Pawan, a male cheetah brought from Namibia in 2022, was released into the wild on July 3, 2023. Pawan was found dead on August 27, 2024.

Pawan, a male cheetah brought from Namibia in 2022, was released into the wild on July 3, 2023. Pawan was found dead on August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

One more cheetah, Pavan, has died, forest officials from Madhya Pradesh confirmed on Tuesday. This is the eighth cheetah, part of the 20 brought from South Africa and Namibia, to have died in India. While cheetahs have died from a variety of causes, the latest is an unusual instance of an animal dying from ‘drowning’.

“...Male cheetah Pawan was found lying near the edge of a nalah [drain] amidst bushes without any movement. The nalah was running full due to rains. Vets were informed and on closer inspection, it was found that the front half of the body including head was inside the water with no external injuries seen anywhere on the body. Preliminary cause of death seems to be due to drowning,” a press note from forest officials said.

Gandhi Sagar not yet ready for cheetahs; Kuno continues to face prey, predator challenges

“Generally wild cats are good swimmers. So it is unusual to hear of a death from drowning. We’ll need more details,” a person familiar with the Project Cheetah programme said.

Currently most of the cheetahs are in special enclosures and are expected to be released into the wild from October, with the cessation of the monsoons. Pavan, who is among the cheetahs from Namibia, was the only one of the cheetahs who was released into the wild. All the animals are reportedly under surveillance via radio-collars and their movement tracked.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / animal / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.