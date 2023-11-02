  • Mumbaikars have lived under the assumption that the sea breeze is going to save them from pollution and that their air quality is never going to be discussed in the same strained breath as the notorious air over Delhi.
  • Warming over the Middle East and the northern Arabian Sea is causing changes in the wind in the pre-monsoon, monsoon, and post-monsoon seasons. Recent increases in the number of pre-monsoon heat waves and heavy rain spells during the summer monsoon in addition to the October heat and pollution, point to changes forced from far away that are here to stay.
  • The duration, intensity, and frequency of heat waves over Mumbai and northwest India are affected by these wind shifts during March-April-May.