More to preening than meets the beak

When painted storks open their wings and preen alternatively, under a searing sun, the biological process towards acquisition of Vitamin D happens. At the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands, in the afternoon of August 11, 2021. Photo: Prince Frederick

17 August 2021 17:55 IST

On a scorching afternoon at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands, a muster of painted storks puts up a ‘display’ that combines the need for a key nutrient with a social behaviour

A bird’s actions being its words, a birder is by default a Ray Birdwhistell, the anthropologist who collected “words” humans speak without their lips. However, playing Birdwhistell to avians is as facile as guessing ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ in dumb charades. To better illustrate it, when a spouse’s non-verbal behaviour is interpreted, the feedback mechanism is usually instantaneous — for better or worse. As birds give two hoots about interpretations around their behaviours, seekers of avian esoterica can oscillate between warring conclusions. Take the case of the spread-out wing display. It covers the obvious and the not-so-obvious. What it signifies depends on the species, the season, the setting, the hour of the day and even the sternness of the sun.

On August 11, around 2.30 p.m at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands, the sun was as friendly as a splitting axe — that is, to this writer. In contrast, a muster of 41 painted storks was luxuriating in the blinding sunlight, having gathered for a mass preening ritual that was punctuated with open-wing displays.

When this writer discussed this sighting and the larger topic around it with him, Rishi Valley-based ornithologist V Santharam drew attention to how the black heron (also called the black egret) found in Africa illustrates that a creative oeuvre may be attached to spreading out the wings in non-flight settings.

“There is a behaviour by some birds where they spread their wings to be able to better see food underneath by cutting out the blinding sunlight,” begins Santharam. “The black heron in Africa spreads out its wings like an umbrella to create shade, but for a different reason. The shade attracts fish and this bird catches it.”

The context at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshlands is of an entirely hue, being one of post-meal preening. However, within this context nestle a variety of possibilities.

Almost 50 years ago, in the quarterly ornithology journal The Auk dated October 1971 (Vol. 88), American zoologist Marvin Philip Kahl discusses the reasons storks spread their wings, collating findings from field studies by ornithologists, including his own, on the subject. Conditions in which thirteen stock species usually strike spread-wing postures are tabulated.

One of the reasons listed in Kahl’s work lines up with what transpired that afternoon at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Wetlands. It is about “feather treatment”, as Kahl puts it, where the sunlight is allowed to work on the oily secretion generated by the uropygial glands (also called preen glands), converting it into valuable Vitamin D, taken in by the bird while preening itself with its beak.

The painted storks at the Sholinganallur Perumbakkam Marshkands were alternating between spreading their wings and preening themselves, suggesting that this process was at work.

“It must be part of an elaborate process of preening and spreading the oil from the preen glands across the feathers, and the sunlight working on the oil to produce Vitamin D, which is in turn consumed by the bird while preening,” Santharam explains.

The other contexts in which a painted stork — and many other birds — would spread their wings were clearly absent that afternoon. The painted stork’s breeding season is well past, and there are no mates to be won. Painted storks do shade their young from piercing sun in this manner — what unfolded that afternoon is light years away from a nesting scene.

Besides “feather treatment” with its attendant benefits, the performance had a social component to it. Birds take cues from one another and tailor their behaviours accordingly. After a bout of group wing-spreading, the birds would settle back into preening themselves, almost at the same time, suggesting how they were giving in to peer influence.

(’Field Notes’ is about tracking avian behaviour in their habitats)