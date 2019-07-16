Monitor biomedical waste management: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed all States and Union Territories to furnish a report on the amount of biomedical waste generated and asked them to set up common treatment and disposal facilities, if not done yet.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the District Magistrates across States to monitor compliance with the biomedical waste management rules twice a month.

Stating that a District Environment Plan needs to be in place across the country, the green panel said the plan can be operated by district committees comprising representatives from the respective panchayats, local bodies, regional officers and State pollution control boards.

“We place on record our disapproval of the inaction of States in furnishing the inventory studies as well as for incomplete inventories. The States which have not yet constituted advisory committee may also do so within two months. The action plans and their execution must be carried out having regard to the key performance indicators,” the Bench said.

It warned States that environmental compensation will be imposed if the orders are not complied with.

“It is made clear that, if even after two months the States and UTs are found to be non-compliant, the compensation will be liable to be recovered from the said States and UTs at the rate of ₹1 crore per month till the non-compliance continues,” the Bench observed.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Shailesh Singh who sought directions for closure of all hospitals, medical facilities and waste disposal plants that were not complying with the waste management rules.